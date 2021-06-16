D.he caretaker leaves. This is a blow for the apartment owners’ associations, or WEGs for short, in a Frankfurt old building district. Haven’t you ridden well together so far? Why, why and why the departure, now of all times, since many things will be different from the upcoming owners’ meeting? Because with the new WEG law, the rules of the game are changing. Most of them have to become familiar with them first, the teacher as well as the doctor couple, the kiosk operator and the municipal employee. At the annual compulsory meeting at the latest, some will still be amazed. For example, because in the future a simple majority will be enough to decide a matter. “Something’s coming up”, the committed pensioner oracles, and admits that he is far from looking through.

Birgit Ochs Responsible editor for “Wohnen” of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

An information brochure like the one from the association living in property comes in handy. Yes, ouch! The publication is called: “The new residential property law: XY dissolved”. There is talk of a “consumer guide with case studies from the world of crime”. Yes, is the new WEG law about lies and deceit? Maybe even murder?

Well, property managers don’t have the best reputation because there are cases in which the service provider goes underground or even runs away with the till. That is not the order of the day. The legislature also sees it this way and has somewhat increased the administrators’ leeway.

The ignoramus, the skeptical, the pain in the ass

The caretaker, who is giving up her business after more than twenty years due to health problems, no longer cares. Over the years, she has been confident, sometimes unorthodox, but mostly quickly and to the satisfaction of her clients, what to do in the event of water damage in the basement or in the attic, pushed ahead with renovations that her predecessors had lost, and sometimes for a rather moderate fee made a distressed community of owners capable of acting again. She did not imagine herself in a criminal environment, but she still had to solve many difficult cases. Because anyone who looks after a WEG always encounters the same types: the informed, the ignorant, the skeptical, the responsible, the troublemaker and the pain in the ass. How do these characters behave towards one another, how do they behave towards the property management team, and what is good maintenance of their property worth to them? The caretaker could write a book about it. It wouldn’t be a thriller, but it wouldn’t be for the faint of heart either.

But that is a long way off. Now she is preparing the owners’ meetings one last time. Her clients ask how things will be with a new administration and the new law. The caretaker knows only one thing for sure: The role of Miss Marple, who solves every tricky case for her customers, has to be taken on by someone else from now on.