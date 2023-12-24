Column | Hurry up, media

“Distancing” and the human ability to “act without reacting” are prerequisites for a versatile social discussion.

What what do philosopher and historian David Hume (1711–1776) and journalist, nonfiction writer Maria Pettersson have in common? Both have left the source references unmarked and apologized for it.

David Hume apologized The History of England -from Horace Walpole, a reader who reacted to the missing references in his work. In a letter to Walpole in 1758, Hume admits that he had 'fallen to follow the example of all the best historians', although the principle of notation should be followed 'when once adopted'. Hume was not quite up to date, because already at the beginning of the 17th century some historians had taken into account the marking of source references.

Historian Peter Burke describes Hume's case in a work published in Finnish this year The social history of knowledge: from Gutenberg to Diderot (Counterweight).

Maria Pettersson's case with apologies is like an athlete's doping cart: unfortunate for the parties involved and reputational for the entities they represent.

Current the discussion has largely revolved around copyright. It is also about the transparency of the production of published information, the interaction of knowledge and the right of readers to know what the offered information or argumentation is based on.

The techniques for copying and editing text are more diverse than ever before. Copying is easy, but so is tracking plagiarism. The enormity of the number of sources in the digital age emphasizes artisanal care in the journalistic process. For example, the media mention in more detail who first published the news.

Without reliability, quality journalism would fall to the ground. As in non-fiction. The result would be the spread of crippling “everyone lies” cynicism.

Aldus Manutius, the developer of the easy-to-carry book format, founded a printing house in Venice.

Our time the circumstances require creativity from the information producers. In addition to market leadership, the issue is influenced by the development of technology. The last century's media prophet Marshall McLuhan (1911–1980) proposed that when a new technology appears in society, “it continues to penetrate until it has saturated every institution”.

Also, the era of social media and artificial intelligence gradually saturates the entire society – also shaping the enlightened practices of the era of typography.

Despite his technological determinism, McLuhan's views are relevant. The low pressure of the media climate endlessly sprinkles the chatter of opinions, and the minds of more and more people are already too restless to delve into longer texts. The schools' Pisa results are one branch of development.

The book and, more broadly, the linear form of text is fighting a defensive battle in the middle of a world of images and sounds based on instantaneity. McLuhan declared that the book is “like a dinosaur just before it disappears”. Fortunately, that dinosaur is still resting on many bedside tables.

McLuhan summed up the meaning of the art of letterpress printing in a visionary way: “Perhaps the most important of typography's gifts is distancing and standing apart – the ability to act without reacting. Since the Renaissance, science has strengthened this aspiration, which has become a stumbling block in the age of electricity, when all people are constantly involved in everyone else's affairs.”

“Distancing” and the human ability to “act without reacting” are prerequisites for a good and versatile social discussion.

Global the global village is many times more present today than when McLuhan envisioned it in the last millennium. Despite all the progress, the human community struggles from century to century with similar problems.

Aldus Manutius (1449–1515), a Renaissance Venetian printer, humanist and developer of the easy-to-carry book format, struggled with piracy in his own time.

In the logo of Aldus Manutius' printing house, a dolphin symbolizing speed was wrapped around an anchor symbolizing slowness.

Manutius warned readers against printers who published poor quality copies of his printing press's output. The competitors were not startled by this, but corrected the mistakes mentioned by Manutius and continued as before.

The motto of Manutius' printing house was festina flight, hurry slowly. The logo of the printing house had a dolphin symbolizing speed wrapped around an anchor symbolizing slowness. Nowadays, a lot of information is immediately accessible, but the slow construction of meanings is becoming more and more cultural and social.

The author is a librarian.