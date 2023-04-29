Column | Hurriganes’ Roadrunner in color lights, or The Unknown Soldier in the theater

The Unknown Soldier is an almost seventy-year-old novel that has been interpreted many times, but the new creators of the thousand-year-old art form made it fresh as well.

Cry all three of us, me and two of my friends, broke down. The performance was over, the rest of the audience had already left the hall. We were still sitting in our seats and trying to dry our eyes.

We had clearly been overcome by catharsis, or purification. The term developed by Aristotle describes the positive effect caused by a good tragedy.

We were brought to the impressed space by the joint production of Teatteri Vanhan Juko from Lahti and Turku City Theatre, directed by Juho Mantere (b. 1987) Unknown Soldier.

Mantere is a director who graduated from the University of the Arts’ Theater Academy in 2019, and started at the beginning of 2023 as the artistic director of Q-teatteri. I interviewed him before Of the unknown last November’s premiere, and we talked about, among other things, the point of making another interpretation of Väinö Linna’s novel published in 1954.

A lot make sense. There was no doubt about that after seeing the show. Together with the working group, Mantere had created a work that was not only full of meaning but also conveyed a fresh vision of a sacred national landmark and mourned the senselessness of the war in Ukraine.

The pacifism of Linna’s novel came out strongly, and the performances of the four actors were both powerful and sensitive.

Of course, the parts of a theater performance can be described and detailed, but it often feels that there is something indescribable in the whole.

To the continent From the unknown especially the strong colored lights combined with Darude burned into my mind Sandstorm or Hurriganes Roadrunner’s to songs like The songs, which were suddenly impossibly far from the continuation war, opened new paths to look at all of our post-war culture.

Mantere himself avoided talking about the generations of the theater, but the matter came back to my mind when directed by Laura Mattila (b. 1990) Weedin the performance at the Kom theater. The best part of the dramatized performance of Jörn Donner’s illegitimate child Otto Gabrielsson’s book was when Ella Mettänen, who played the mute child Otto, started singing a Bonnie Tyler song Holding Out for a Hero. Pink lights hit the eyes.

“Where have all the good men gone, and where are all the gods”, the song asks, and it was clear that not only fatherless Otto but our entire nation was looking for its hero.

I’m not trying to end the catharsis here. But I will say that theater, as the ancient Greeks already knew, is hard work. As well as the fact that there are still performances of both mentioned works. One in Q, the other in Kom.

The author is HS’s culture editor.

