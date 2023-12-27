Column | Hungary must be isolated from EU decision-making

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is weakening the EU by blocking enlargement, strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities, and EU reform.

Turkey on Tuesday, the parliament's foreign affairs committee supported the acceptance of Sweden's NATO membership. Of course, Sweden's NATO ratification still requires a vote in the general session of the Turkish Parliament. While waiting for that, you can follow whether anything moves in Hungary.

There is actually no Swedish reason for the delay in Sweden's ratification. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan uses his power in a symbolically important matter for NATO because he can do so and get something he wants. Goals vary. Sometimes it's about internal politics, sometimes it's about foreign policy.

Turkey's foreign policy is transactional and skillful. Turkey is preparing for a world order in which the United States is not the only superpower. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is taking a cue from Erdoğan.

“ Hungary will soon hold the EU presidency.

Hungary is still slowing down Sweden's NATO membership. However, there is an even deeper problem with Hungary. The mantra that the fate of Ukraine is in Hungary's hands has become embedded in EU decision-making.

The thought is unbearable. Orbán was here given the power to determine the future security of Europe?

Turkey can be said to be to NATO what Hungary is to the EU. However, the EU is in worse trouble with Hungary than NATO is with Turkey. Orbán is pushing Europe to become more authoritarian, funding Russia by buying energy and blocking sanctions, allowing Russia to seize sovereign Ukraine.

In December, Hungary blocked a 50 billion euro aid package for Ukraine at the EU summit. Ukraine's EU membership process was only started by forcing Orbán out of the meeting room.

Orbán is weakening the EU by blocking enlargement, strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and reforming the EU. The success of all of these depends on each other and they can only progress together – but nothing will progress unless the EU moves to qualified majority decisions.

I brake instead, we have to step on the gas in EU reforms. In the war in Ukraine, the EU is strengthening the defense industry and arming Ukraine, because NATO is afraid of becoming a party. NATO has another role. Both are needed. No one wants to support Ukraine alone against Russia, but must act together.

Joining NATO meant a major change in Finland's foreign and security policy. The main idea now is cooperation.

The fact that Finland is able to receive and give international aid in a crisis depends on cooperation working and commitments being kept. Turkey and Hungary erode trust.

Foreign and security policy reports always outline how Finland actively participates in defining the EU's common defense policy. It will certainly be recorded in the latest one as well. You may ask what this means in practice.

We would like to hear from the Finnish leadership and presidential candidates about what Finland demands from its allies in the EU and NATO. The center's presidential candidate Olli Rehn demanded that Hungary be overtaken in support for Ukraine. Of course, Rehn knew what was being prepared in the EU when he proposed an intergovernmental fund of 26 countries to support Ukraine. This is what EU countries do at the beginning of the year.

EU countries Hungary must be bypassed in the decision-making process, because it is about the most essential issue from the point of view of European security – how the war in Ukraine is progressing.

It is no longer only researchers who talk about the suspension of Hungary's right to vote in the European Council. It is also time for the Finnish leadership to open its mouth. It's not even politically very brave.

Orbán drove Hungary to such positions that understanding can only arise from Russia.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.