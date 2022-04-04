It’s fun to take a gamble. But not if it gets shadowy. Fortunately, who uses what where is well registered in this country. More than a year ago, alarm bells went off because large sums of money had been wagered on a yellow card from Tom Beugelsdijk. He should get that during Sparta-PSV. Sure enough, the central defender held an opponent in midfield completely unnecessarily that night. The referee, Bas Nijhuis, certainly not a card puller, had no choice: yellow. Three gamblers won a nice penny with it, one of whom was 13,000 euros.