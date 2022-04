The Ajax coach did something strange. I’ll get up in a minute. First my congratulations to the PSV trainer. My sympathy went out to Roger Schmidt, who theatrically went to his knees after the final whistle. The often-maligned German suddenly gave that silly pinecone status again. The KNVB Cup does not appear to be a consolation prize at all. PSV deserved to win, even though Erik ten Hag claimed not.