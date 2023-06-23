Column | HS publishes pictures of penises to make it easier for people to accept themselves as they are

There are so many expectations for the penis that the joy of the whole body may disappear, writes Merituuli Saikkonen, head of lifestyle editorial.

Why Helsingin Sanomat publishes pictures of penises? Because the penis image saturated by porn is in dire need of diversification.

There are so many expectations associated with the penis (which I don’t even want to repeat here, you already know them) that the joy of the whole body may disappear.

Every sixth call to the Boys’ phone is about penises. Growing young people want to know if their penis is normal, when they have seen so many things in the locker room after the school gym class.

Uncertainty doesn’t go away, even though more years are added. Almost every second Finnish man would like his penis to be bigger.

When we asked people to tell us about their relationship with their penis, a sad body relationship emerged. Dissatisfaction and shame. Even the kind that prevents you from having a sauna in a group of friends, or the kind where you have to make fun of your own penis with a belittling joke – before someone else has time.

Many also talked about pressures related to sex. How one should always be ready and durable. Such speech objectifies the penis almost as a commodity.

If someone wants a ready-made cock right away, let’s get a dildo. The penis is a feeling organ. It’s not a dildo.

April at the end Helsingin Sanomat published a story with pictures of vulva. We thought about doing it for a long time. Can mainstream media show pictures of genitals and show them as they really are?

The theme was important to us, and it seemed to be the same to many of you. Thanks readers, you got it.

We hope that our two-part series of stories would have, at least to a small extent, corrected Finns’ body relations. That we could be a bit gentler and more permissive towards our own bodies. They are wonderful just the way they are.

The author is the head of Helsingin Sanomat’s lifestyle editorial department.