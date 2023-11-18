Column | HS opens a new arena for substantive discussion

Helsingin Sanomat wants to promote a civilized and factual exchange of ideas. Current affairs essays and a media column published on Sundays offer new perspectives to the discussion.

in Helsingin Sanomat more social discussion begins to appear both online and in the paper magazine, where it is compiled for the second editorial opening that appears on Sundays.

The reform aims to provide a new arena for better discussion. The goal of a real conversation is to bring people closer to each other, as the word “discussion” already says. In a good conversation, it is possible to reduce differences of opinion or at least to understand why the other person thinks the way they do.

Social media interaction, however, often works just the opposite: algorithms favor bubbles on the one hand, and absolute opinions on the other. This is how small differences of opinion grow into big fights. It’s hard to call that a conversation.

HS wants to promote open and raucous discussion, but in a respectful and civilized spirit. The reform we see now on that road is a step that will be continued later.

Sunday in the editorial page’s new contemporary essays, the phenomena of the time are deepened and backgrounded. The series begins with the presidential candidates, who write their own vision of Finland through a work of fiction that is meaningful to them. With the chosen perspective, we want to emphasize the importance of language and culture to Finnishness. The candidates’ texts are published in alphabetical order according to the last name, starting with Mika Aaltola.

In the media column, the operation of the media and the success of journalism are first of all opened up through the eyes of outside writers. The purpose is to improve the public’s understanding of the work of journalists, to tell about media phenomena and changing trends, and to evaluate journalism critically – without forgetting Helsingin Sanom. Katri Makkonen, who has followed the media for a long time both inside and outside, is the first to write.

In addition, the opinions of the magazine’s editors, external writers and the public are published online on Sundays more and more prominently than before.

Of these in addition to the standard elements, there is a wide range of other insightful and debatable material available and available. HS editorial and opinion editorial is responsible for producing the whole. Tips, ideas and comments can be sent to the email address [email protected]. Welcome to chat.

The author is the person responsible for the editorial and opinion editorial.