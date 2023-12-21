Column | HS doesn't publish made-up photos – but more and more often it has to

The status of a genuine photo that depicts reality will become tight next year.

Month then I e-mailed Hesar's editors an instruction on the use of artificial intelligence in journalism: “HS does not publish photos produced by artificial intelligence models. We think that a photograph is a document of real events, and creating photographs from nothing is a falsification of reality.”

Not many weeks passed when this instruction was put to the test.

A local Finnish politician had shared pictures made with artificial intelligence on social media. In them, fair-skinned women feed dark-skinned men food.

In his own opinion, he made a satire, many interpreted the pictures as deliberate misrepresentation.

HS posted about pictures the thing. It is difficult to publish an article about an image without an image – readers must be able to judge for themselves whether the image is satire or disinformation.

The publication was a problem, however, because a picture published in a large media such as HS also rises high in Google's search results. An image published with good intentions may turn into a lie when it appears without the original context.

Just search Google's image search for the 1989 Tiananmen massacre, where China killed thousands of protesters. One of the photos is a fake, a selfie of a protester in front of a tank. The pictorial history of Tiananmen has already started to turn into a fake.

We finally solved the problem by adding the text “The images are created by artificial intelligence and are not authentic” on top of the image afterwards. This is how we will continue to act if there is a need to publish images created with artificial intelligence.

Artificial intelligence for advertisers, marketers, artists and designers who use sadness, the question of a photo's evidentiary power is not as important as it is for the media. Not to mention the malicious spreaders of false information, for whom the evidentiary power of images becomes a weapon. The status of a genuine photo that depicts reality will become tight next year.

Professional cameras already have a feature that attaches a mathematical certificate of authenticity to the image at the time the image was taken. It is the only way to ensure the authenticity of the images, but the adoption of the technology is slow.

Up until now, everything he had read had to be doubted. Next year, the world will be filled with synthetic garbage, and everything you see will also be suspect.

The author is HS's director of journalistic development.