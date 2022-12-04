I look up from the poem I’m reading that sings the delights of the natural world. From the train window I see a perfectly straight canal, a dug-out piece of land, electric wires, smooth lawns.

It is not so easy to fall in love with this sight. Besides, there is no such thing as a natural world. Well, grass is also nature, even if it is ryegrass, and water and earth, even if it has been dug up by a bulldozer, and the few cows in the distance, but none of it contributes to the kind of bliss experienced by the American Mary Oliver by birds that don’t even exist here, by the gleaming ocean, and also by grass, yes, she says, but what kind of grass, must be tall and blooming – surely not this green tarmac?

Would it ever have occurred to anyone that this world was created by a god or gods? It is the farmers, the engineers, the companies, the motorists, the power users who have shaped this landscape, we ourselves. Here you would never think of a god contentedly beholding the work of his hands, of an Apollo making music, of one of those “fleeting young figures” such as you think you see in Greece at the dawn of an August morning. Even the bony Germanic gods are difficult to reconcile with an industrially designed pigsty.

Not that you have to. We are not immediately waiting for vengeful and rape gods and neither are they for us. The Cypriot poet Kostas Montis imagined in several poems what the Olympian gods did and when they were relieved by the new Christian god said: “Would they sit from somewhere and watch / whether the New one is better off with us?For example, the Olympians feel they deserved some credit for the fact that “that we, anyway,/ lived with you on Earth” and not somewhere far away in heaven, and they boast that thanks to them the Parthenon is there and all those temples and statues, even now that they are gone, are actually sin: “Why did we leave them all this –/ What do they understand about these things?“We humans are not very popular with the gods.

ROB ENGELAAR / ANP



Once you start Montis, you keep quoting: “I don’t know – but one God seems a little short to me now, for so many people”. And that makes no sense because I was just thinking how far his landscape of gods, with high rocks in bright sun, intense blue water, drought, cicadas, how far all that was removed from the agricultural sheds and the wet muddy road on which a car from DHL hurries, the belly full of Sinterklaas packages in packaging materials.

Mary Oliver writes that you cannot help but make sense of the lessons the world offers you. She does. But she wanders through humanless woods, sits by a bottomless black pond, sees a water hose writhing. I’m sitting here pretty crazy looking at new, very tall electricity pylons and dripping branches.

But she also has something to say about that, in a poem about rain after a prolonged drought: some drops “round like pearls” will end up in a dry mole tunnel “and soon a few small stones, buried for a thousand years, / Will feel touched”.

That is pleasing. A golden yellow beech tree visibly drops a few drops, and I smile at him.