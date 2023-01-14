About Rosanne Hertzberger

She is the initiator and chairman of the board of the Crispatus Foundation, where a women's research collective is developing a vaginal probiotic. Since 2017 she has been researching the metabolism of vaginal lactic acid bacteria in the Systems Biology Lab at VU Amsterdam. She previously worked as a postdoctoral researcher at the Department of Molecular Microbiology at Washington University (St. Louis, Missouri, USA) and conducted PhD research at SILS, UvA & NIZO Food Research in collaboration with Nestle Research Center.

For a better night’s sleep, I study the energy and raw materials transition of the large chemical industry. By that I mean the Tatas and Yaras of this world, which can roughly be divided into three categories: steel, plastic and fertilizer. As the second largest chemical sector in Europe, the Netherlands is an important player. Now that the cheap Slochteren gas is ready, the climate milestones are getting very close and emissions are rapidly becoming more expensive, the question is how these industries are going to kick the fossil fuel habit.

As study material I use the announced plans of the companies themselves and the works of Urgenda, the sustainability organization that, in addition to the climate case against the State, also repeatedly puts dozens of constructive solutions on the table. Urgenda director Marjan Minnesma is at the forefront. I’ve never met anyone like her. A constructive-realistic activist with expertise. Tirelessly she drives her electric car past governments and organizations, from Torentje and citizen cooperative to large industrial companies. There she urges everyone to do what is planned for 2040 in 2035 – or rather, in 2030. She advises to skip that slightly greener intermediate step and immediately start building towards the more ambitious, climate-neutral goal. Preferably with the neighbour’s waste.

The good news is that there are now alternatives for all dirty production processes, with green energy, electricity, hydrogen and circular raw materials. Ammonia can soon be produced with hydrogen and electricity and is not only used in fertilizer, but also plays an important role as a green energy carrier. You can also make plastics using electric cracking. You can make steel with hydrogen. Or the two can become greener in symbiosis by using each other’s carbon-containing waste: carbon monoxide can be washed out of blast furnace gas and used as input for plastic production. Used plastics can then replace coal in the redox reaction to free iron from the ore. Furthermore, it is mainly a matter of consuming less, recycling and producing as little virgin material as possible.

You suddenly also see shades of gray in the chemical industry: plastics with a plan and ambition and, on the other hand, companies that, as Minnesma puts it, ‘compete along’. Truly future-proof processes versus innovations that require a bit of CO 2 reduce or mainly capture as an intermediate station. Modern steel mills versus old stuff where no greening is possible and which really needs to be replaced by something better.

The Tata factory in IJmuiden is the prime example. Close the factory and 8 percent of Dutch CO 2 emissions disappear in one fell swoop. An additional advantage is that fewer farmers have to stop. And a lot of skilled people are becoming available to help build the infrastructure for the green economy. And fewer cancer patients in the IJmond. Win-win-win-win. Goodbye Tata.

The fossil elephant in the room is Shell. It is 2023 and still no one knows how that company will make itself useful in the future. It itself claims to have a very green disposition and emphasizes its mega investments in the green future: no less than three billion euros per year. And three billion is also a considerable amount – except when you consider that in the last quarter of 2022 the company was unable to do anything better than buy its own shares with four billion euros.

In reality, Shell is drifting off looking for a role. The company does a little bit of biogas, a little bit of hydrogen infrastructure, a little bit of biokerosene, buy some forests, some solar energy. And most of that is an investment, rather than actually doing something on its own. The future plans emphasize the rosy expectations of the retail: selling dirty highway fries to waiting chargers who fill up with energy that Shell has not generated itself.

In short, it is not clear how the oil and gas company will lead a meaningful existence in the post-fossil era. Board chairman Ben van Beurden, who stepped down at the beginning of this month, admits that Shell has so far been reluctant to make big deals to give it more time to better understand the renewable energy sector. I think it’s the other way around. I think we are all trying very hard to understand what the hell Shell is going to do.

Rosanne Hertzberger is a microbiologist.

