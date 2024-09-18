I have never lived alone before. Only since my wife had to be admitted to a nursing home has that been the case. It applies to both of us: from our earliest childhood we have lived under one roof with others. First in the family we grew up in, then in the family we founded ourselves.

Now we live apart, me alone, she together with other people she didn’t know before. How does that work out? I can’t speak for her, but I still have to get used to it. Waking up alone, feeding the cat alone, having breakfast alone, reading the newspaper alone, planning the day alone, talking to people alone, having lunch alone, doing the shopping alone, going to the movies alone, watching TV alone, eating a hot meal alone, picking up the trash alone, going to bed alone. Waking up alone is the hardest part. The day lies fallow before you, like a faded garden that needs to be tidied up.

The last time we woke up together I knew it was the last time, my wife was not allowed to know anything. It still feels like a betrayal.

No, I don’t plan on feeling sorry for myself. I wouldn’t dare. I checked with the CBS: in the Netherlands, 19 percent of the population lives alone, about 3 million singles. I’m one of them now. So what? By the way, I know a number of those 3 million people. I’ve never asked them: “How do you do it, living alone? Do you often feel completely alone?” I do ask that these days. Of course, a number of them have steady relationships, but there are also plenty who don’t have a partner. The answer you get from many singles: “I like the peace and the freedom. Not answerable to anyone. Just doing and letting go of what you like. You’ll find out for yourself.”

I am curious. First I need to continue getting used to it. So I went to the cremation of a good friend of ours on my own. My wife could not come along, the journey there would be too long and too tiring. The deceased had been the husband of one of her best and still living friends. So I had to replace someone who was irreplaceable: my wife. Then I went back on my own again – a replacement who now knew his place. Another friend took me to the train station. She has been living alone for years and radiates a vitality and independence that almost made me ashamed.

The next day I walked past a coffee shop in Amsterdam. My eye fell on a small painting that hung inside, but was clearly visible from the sidewalk. It was a sober, penetrating portrait of a woman with red hair in a few lines, looking down with almost closed eyes. There was something melancholy about her. It turned out to be a colored pencil drawing, part of an exhibition with often rather gloomy portraits of women, made by Chantal Spit. A fitting title of the exhibition: Solitude.

I went in and bought this drawing without any hesitation, even though it perhaps suited my mood more than was good for me. My wife would have asked critically: “We hardly have room for it anymore, where do you want to hang this?”

As a single person, I don’t have to fear such questions anymore. Maybe I’ll get used to my new status faster than I expected. Maybe.