Column | Household expenses are increasingly difficult to control

Finnish households face a sudden rise in interest rates with more debt than ever before in a similar situation. The increase in spending, which surprised consumers, is testing many owner-occupied families, especially in the capital region.

“Feelings are scared and discouraged”, described Anni Haapalainen, who lives in Hermann, Helsinki (HS 16.5.). It was about the rent increase notice of Heka, the rental housing company of the city of Helsinki. Next year, Heka plans to raise its rents by more than ten percent.

The scale of the increase seems to have come as a surprise to Helsinki’s politicians as well. Even a rent increase of more than a hundred euros can push even a middle-income economy to the brink of pain. For many residents, a rental apartment in the city is the only option in the capital region with high rents.

The residents of Heka are not alone in their worries. In recent months, many other households have had to realize that the basic pillars of managing their own finances are shaking. The simultaneous increase in the price of food, energy and housing is already testing even higher-income Finns. The price of food rose by more than 16 percent in a year. It is approaching a historical price peak. The upward pressure must have subsided, but there is no going back to the time of cheap food.

Record-high peaks have also already been seen regarding the price of electricity, and especially those who chose exchange electricity may have been surprised by the level of daily prices. However, the prices of fixed-term contracts are permanently higher than before the start of the Russian war of aggression. The government’s temporary support for household electricity bills ended at the end of April.

Self I’m one of those who decided to get solar panels on their roof in fear of huge electricity bills. Now the home power plant produces electricity steadily, and partial self-sufficiency cuts the electricity bill significantly. The energy solutions that were made in the past now generally determine how sustainable the residents of single-family homes can build their family’s finances. People who rely on oil or direct electric heating may have to sell their house for a long time. In particular, the value of geothermal energy as an investment has increased even more.

The electricity company’s application is now in active use. Monitoring daily consumption gives the same satisfaction as driving a hybrid car, so that you try to avoid relying on the combustion engine until the last moment.

Interest rates the rise shakes the finances of many owner-occupier families, especially in the capital region. In this area, even remarkably large mortgages are quite common, and many have assessed their loan management capabilities somewhat optimistically. In the case of new housing associations, the calculation has been further confused by the company loan that will be added to the price of the apartment, which does not need to be amortized during the first years.

The rise in the interest rate has been dramatic, as the most common reference interest rates have suffered from negative readings of close to four percent. Now, the majority of the fixed monthly installment goes to interest payments, and the loan repayment period is getting longer and longer. The payer of a fixed-rate loan will feel the increase in interest rates every month, when there is more to pay to the bank than planned. It is obvious that the ability of many households to maintain their usual level of consumption will decrease substantially.

Finns households are now facing a sudden rise in interest rates with more debt than ever before in a similar situation. The weaker the financial position, the more difficult it is to aim for the best long-term solutions. In a weak market situation, for example, selling an apartment is not necessarily an optimally timed solution.

Of course, everyone should avoid unnecessary debt or bad purchases. There is also a technological breakthrough that is changing many established consumption habits – and at the same time also the related financial equation.

“ The rise in interest rates has been dramatic.

It remains to be seen, for example, what kind of technology risk the consumer will take on in the green transition of driving. Do electric cars become obsolete faster than combustion engine vehicles as technology improves year by year? There are also question marks associated with battery life and replacement costs, which have a decisive impact on determining the trade-in value of cars.

A wise consumer is now one who has made sensible purchases that have been considered for a sufficiently long period of time – and have measured their spending well below their income. This is the way to do it.

The author is acting head of HS. corresponding editor-in-chief.