Not being heard – it affects whole sections of the population and it can have dire consequences, such as a new public broadcaster with weak-minded programmes. But it can also happen to an individual, someone like me, for example.

One of these days I called a friend who neatly and crystal-clearly gave his name, but stopped responding when I started my messages. There was only a short silence after which he called out: “Yes, who is there? Frits, is that you?” I wholeheartedly agreed, but that did not help. “Frits?” he asked again. “Say it!” I repeated my message, considerably louder. “How strange,” he said, “I hear nothing at all.”

What would he think now, I wondered. That I had drunkenly fallen into a canal? Or that a far-right conspiracy theorist had taken revenge for all the dirty columns I had written against his heroes?

I ended the call that hadn’t turned into a call and dialed the number again. The same thing happened: nothing. I heard him, he didn’t hear me. I tried other numbers, without any satisfactory result.

There must be something wrong with my cell phone, a precious but old little boy that I cherished as if it were my only living grandmother. I immediately rushed to a clinic for terminally ill telephones around the corner from me. The clerk looked at the call with spontaneous contempt, routinely unscrewed it like a surgeon who has to remove another appendix and said: “Sir, this is a hopeless case. Way too old. No wonder it suddenly goes out. I can fix it, but it will cost you at least two hundred euros, and this thing is definitely not worth it anymore.”

“Are you sure?” I asked in shock.

He began to confirm it with a lot of incomprehensible jargon and concluded with the offer of a youthful, fresh successor for “only 450 euros”. I promised I would think about it and went home sad. A new phone? I didn’t feel like it at all. That meant practicing again, getting used to it, making mistakes. That’s why I’m unwaveringly loyal to all my old equipment: not out of piety, but out of convenience.

At home, I looked up the latest news on the Internet as a mourning process. One cup hit me like a slap on the eye: “National malfunction at Vodafone.” Even 112 and some hospitals had been difficult to reach for hours.

I immediately thought of the pessimistic desk clerk. He needed to know this before he misled other customers as well. With well-contained triumphalism I reported back to his clinic. He didn’t flinch, as if it were a development he’d thought possible but too complicated to discuss with a simple layman like me. We parted amicably, as people bonded together over one unique shared experience.

I would have liked to have concluded with this mild observation, but in the evening before going to sleep, if all goes well, as the rightly forgotten Flemish poet Alice Nahon wrote, ‘to look into one’s own heart’, I suddenly found myself to this rebellious thought: never trust the so-called craftsman completely.