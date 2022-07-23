Column | Homes are facing a cold change: the summer heat in the middle of winter has been stupid before, but now it will end once and for all

It’s cold at home, says HS’s Annamari Sipilä, who is stuck in London.

Cheap energy In Finland, it used to be a habit to goof around in the winter time at home in just a t-shirt and bare feet, but now that’s over.

The price of energy will rise, and Finns will also have to be prepared to save. At the end of the year, the price of electricity will be much more expensive than was believed at the beginning of the year (HS 22.7.), thanks to the armed brawl of Finland’s eastern neighbor.

In front is a mandatory change in home culture. The heating bill is now threatening to rise so high that few people in Finland can afford to bang their radiators at the accustomed 22–25 degrees. And those who can afford it will hopefully understand how to take part in the talks.

Loitering at home in scanty clothes during the winter becomes an unpatriotic activity. The outfit combination of shorts, t-shirt and remote control on the sofa at home in December 2022 indicates that the person cares about energy saving and European solidarity.

It’s cold at home if it’s winter and you’re not wearing any clothes. Against the cold, such an ingenious accessory as woolen socks has been developed for us. It is also perfectly normal and acceptable to wear several sweaters on top of each other. Layering is not just a fashion magazine term. It is also a political statement and a moral choice.

Summer Temperature indoors during the winter has of course been – not only unhealthy – but also stupid even before the war in Ukraine and the energy crisis. I know I’m repeating myself, but what’s the wonder that even climate change hasn’t caused Finnish homes to turn their radiator knobs from southeast to southwest ages ago? Bare winter toes are not a human right.

On social media, Finns, who are otherwise very aware, share autumn and winter portraits of their families in light home clothes. The master of the family cooks a vegan burgundy stew in his singlet top (text on the top: This is what a Feminist looks like), and the lady pulls a zoom yoga circle with her belly button exposed. Children run around half-naked, even if it’s twenty degrees below zero outside.

Where is the self-criticism? Or even self-censorship.

Only the family’s dog is dressed appropriately and seasonally in its coat.

Did they fight the veterans of our wars because Finns can have well over 20 degrees at home in the winter? Is this an important philosophical question?

In a sense, they did fight. Independence means that we have our own house and our own permission. In Finland, we live like a country: we have multi-paned windows, over-insulated houses, and even in winter it’s warm, unlike in many other countries.

On the other hand, unstable times require a new attitude. The days of cheap energy are over. The cheap days are generally over. It is patriotic to lower the temperature. No Simo Häyhääkä stalking the enemy in shorts. Ukrainians may not be directly warmed by the fact that we are sometimes cold, but there is a connection between the two things.

in Britain as a resident, I am forced to stay cold indoors during the winter. The windows are simple, and every corner is attractive. Heating has been more expensive here than in Finland long before the war in Ukraine. This winter, heating costs will probably double. I take it as a challenge: if the glass of water on the bedside table is not ice cold at four in the morning, there is still room to adjust the heating to a lower setting.

A record temperature was set in England on Tuesday: 40.2 degrees. Sweaty and with clammy fingers, I started knitting socks for the winter. What goes up also comes down. Let’s be ready.