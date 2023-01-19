There is a lot of fuss about the broadcaster. Right and left are being mobilized for or against Op1 presenter Natasja Gibbs, who suffered from whataboutism and referred to Israel as an “apartheid regime.”

Gibb’s choice of words has been used by rioters on the right to provoke themselves. Because is this allowed, while Ongehoord Nederland (ON) is fined for violating journalistic professional rules, as laid down in a Code of the NPO? There was a heated call to complain en masse to the poor ombudsman of the NPO, who has just been tapping her fingers blue on two voluminous reports about ON, including footnotes.

In a response, BNN/VARA said that the disputed claim about Israel in Op1 was well substantiated, with reference to files from Amnesty International and other human rights organizations. In fact, Gibbs had been very critical in her questions, while ON’s presenters acted as conduits for what the NPO ombudsman called a “pattern of disinformation”.

Well. Shouting ‘welles’ very loudly on the authority of Amnesty seems to me to be the wrong defense, to be honest. Anyone who has dealt with Israel and Palestine knows that the facts rarely speak for themselves. And calling Israel an apartheid regime is also always a moral judgement. Gibbs used that to make it difficult for her guest, Gert-Jan Segers, with his alleged double standards. All very much what is happening in Iran, but what about Palestine?

Drawing the Israel card in this way as the pinnacle of global injustice is an obsessive reflex, and Segers countered strongly. But why shouldn’t such a thing be ‘allowed’? Provocative questions are part of journalism – if you count Op1 as one. Only, another question, why is Raisa Blommestijn not allowed to shout at ON? Because she doesn’t ‘substantiate’ the broadcaster’s overcooked world view?

That appeal to journalistic craftsmanship distracts from the real issue. That is whether there should be a place in the public system for an ideological broadcaster like ON, a Dutch imitation of the toxic American Fox, and: what we actually want to do with that whole, byzantine system. Hammering at ‘professional journalism’ hides the fact that the urge for pluralism, profiling and reflection, which is still ingrained in the system long after the collapse of the pillars, can start to wring painfully. Especially in combination with the pursuit of viewing figures, a recipe for ready-to-eat infotainment.

It is high time to end this hollow quasi-pillarization. Even if that means radical reform and the dismantling of the current maze of coordinators, network managers and broadcasters with their feathers half shaken off. How long?

