Column | Hesar’s reader can think for himself

Helsingin Sanomat must offer readers information, views and hope, but not pointless foxing and finger-wagging.

Emore feeling on the spot in Finland, more social discussion containing genuinely different ideas – and for readers to believe that things can go well in their own lives and in Finland. This is a summary of my thoughts as editor-in-chief on the direction in which Helsingin Sanomat wants to develop its content.

There are a lot of serious things in our time, but also unnecessary gloom. In social media – especially X (formerly Twitter) – algorithms have long favored polarizing, uproarious and cynical commentary. This kind of visibility has also been consciously taken up by many leading politicians. The atmosphere in Finland, the happiest country in the world, has become downbeat in a way that can only be considered sad. Finland’s news landscape is also darker than, say, Sweden or Norway, even though the news itself is similar in many ways in the neighboring countries.

Anyone you don’t want your media, boss, spouse or politicians to tell you every single day that everything is in crisis all the time, it’s some idiot’s fault, and there’s nothing you can do about it.

Helsingin Sanomat should be a news media where the thoughts of art, science, politics, economics and ordinary Finns are reflected in as many ways as possible. Directly and debating – but without the unnecessary chattering about in time. I think that there is still a chance for such a discussion atmosphere in Finland. Helsingin Sanomat also has a great responsibility to think about how we can improve our own work here.

We should be a magazine whose readers can feel that they can decide for themselves what they dream of in life. It is not the media’s job to rank different lifestyles or to teach how one should live one’s life. Our readers are curious and want to challenge themselves to also think about new things, but don’t be displeased with their own choices.

At the same time, Helsingin Sanomat has a strongly independent value framework and line of principles based on free democracy. We certainly do not offer a close reading experience to those who dream of totalitarianism. However, thinking within this framework must be as pluralistic as possible.

The reporter the most important task is still to describe and observe the world as it is now. Interpretations can often only be made afterwards. That’s why we need to be where things happen. Both in the capital, in other parts of Finland and in the world. We intend to increase travel and movement specifically in our country and at the same time stick to comprehensive coverage of foreign countries.

You readers are not one-dimensional caricatures either. Each of us may want to dwell on the crisis in Ukraine or a government program, but at another moment we may prefer to watch videos on gardening or follow a formula.

In our private lives, we look for meaning in our lives and close people, and we try to cope with everyday adversities. That’s why Helsingin Sanomat can’t just be a collection of important social stories, but what we do is complemented by closeness and interest.

In time there is a strong demand for both transparency and recognition of mistakes made. I myself have considered them important for politicians, for example. However, we have not always reached these ideals in our own work in the media. It is honest to admit that it has been difficult for the media in Finland to have a public discussion about their own field.

Of course, our work is guided especially by Journalist’s instructions. At Helsingin Sanomat, in addition to this, we will prepare and also announce our own internal journalistic rules during the coming winter, in which we will open up our concrete way of working in different situations. This work will be started in delivery immediately.

If you only want to read articles that fully correspond to your own preconceived opinions, Helsingin Sanomat is probably not the right media. However, I am convinced that the majority of Finns approach things and phenomena with an open mind, are able to discuss and also argue about them in a constructive spirit.

The author is the editor-in-chief of Helsingin Sanomat.