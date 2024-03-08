Column | Here is yet another proof of helpless and paralyzed leadership

Why is sport silent in front of Israel, asks Tim Sparv.

Destroyed schools, hospitals and mosques.

Entire villages that have been bombed to pieces. As many as 80 percent of the 2.3 million Palestinians have been forced to leave their homes because of Israeli attacks.

Horrible to say the least. And we have hardly yet seen the final twist in the never-ending conflict between Palestine and Israel.

Let's start with the obvious. The attack by Hamas on October 7 was barbaric. Hamas is an organization branded as a terrorist whose primary mission for decades has been to carry out violent attacks against Israel and Israelis.

Many Israelis have lost their lives in suicide bombings and missile attacks, and the already tense relationship has only gotten worse.

The outside world the reactions to the attack were quick and clear.

“We stand with Israel,” said the US president Joe Biden.

“Israel has the right to defend itself,” said the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. But when Israel struck back, there was silence.

Even the sports community has not tried to influence the conflict to end. Where are those who mount the barricades and demand that Israel be barred from participating in international sporting events?

Where are the positions of Fifa, UEFA and the IOC? Three organizations that speak loudly about wanting to represent something bigger.

To me, this is yet another proof of helpless and paralyzed leadership in the sport's key organisations.

We are satisfied with the prevailing situation, personal interests and so cowardly that we dare not rock the boat

We stick our heads in the bush when the situation gets a little uncomfortable.

“ Sport must try to follow its own slogans – respect, friendship, human rights – and build a better future through sport.

At our house everyone has the opportunity to influence, but some of us have a greater responsibility to influence when big crises arise.

Sport has always had the power to cross borders. That is why it is incomprehensible to me that it has not been decided to do so now. People in leading roles have stopped leading.

“Don't mix sports and politics”, they say.

Most of the time, the voices are the same people. But when a country brutally murders a large number of innocent people, it is extremely important that it be pressured from many different directions.

Sport is part of society, not a desert island with its own laws and rules.

No of course, it is not a dream scenario that individual athletes have to suffer because of the power-hungry government of some country.

It is also not very easy to know where to draw the line. However, sport must try to follow its own slogans – respect, friendship, human rights – and build a better future through sport.

Dozens of Palestinian athletes have already been killed, among them soccer players, basketball players, and karateka. The number is higher if coaches and other operators are taken into account.

Israel has also succeeded in turning Palestine's historic Yarmuk football stadium into a facility where innocent Palestinian civilians are held captive and abused. “Don't mix sports and politics…” So yes.

in Germany the European football championships will be played in the summer. Finland will hopefully be involved, and maybe Israel too.

Israel, which in a couple of months has killed more than 30,000 people, most of them children and women.

Where are those who ask critical questions about Israel's possible participation in the Games?

It is time for the international community to make its voice heard.

Finnish translation: Laura Jänisniemi