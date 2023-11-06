Column | Helsinki City Theater started its shows early – Vote on what time the theater should start

The Helsinki City Theater currently starts its performances at 6:30 p.m. It’s a really good thing, writes journalist Sanna Kangasniemi.

Theater shows always start at 7 p.m., at least on weekdays. I have considered this to be a universal truth, in the same way that there is snow on the ground in Finland in winter. Or it was before.

First, snow disappeared from my list of certain things, and now I have to move the start time of the theaters from it as well. It is the case that the Helsinki City Theater this fall has started most of its shows at 6:30 p.m.

I have greeted the change with joy. (Here and now, it’s probably also a good idea to apologize to all my friends, whom I’ve secretly made in my mind over the years after they asked matter-of-factly: “How many people does the show start?”)

But why has this renovation been done at the Helsinki City Theatre? Theater director Kari Arffman will be happy to answer the question.

Right at the beginning, he says that next spring all performances at the Helsinki City Theater will start at 6:30 p.m. Excluding special cases, such as stand-up evenings or children’s theater. Or daytime shows, which start at 1 p.m.

The change started primarily because of the customers’ wishes, says Arffman. Many of them want to get home from the theater a little earlier.

A change of half an hour may not seem like much, but in the already special working hours of theater workers, the change is significant. It affects, for example, how much time is left for changing sets between the day show and the evening show. Because of this, the 6 p.m. start time has been felt to be too early, Arffman says.

However, according to Arffman, starting half an hour earlier has also been perceived as good in terms of rest time between shifts.

Cast do a two-part work day six days a week: the rehearsal hours of the city theater are 11:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.–10:00 p.m. Daily rehearsals also run on show days.

Hasn’t the audience’s wish for earlier screenings ruined the actors’ everyday life, which can be quite a puzzle anyway due to the working hours? What does the trustee of the Helsinki City Theatre, an actor, say Antti Timonen?

When the established start times of work were changed, it first required getting used to and initially also caused feelings for and against, says Timonen.

“But I think I’ve adapted to the change quite quickly.”

Timonen himself says that he wakes up early, so the change has suited him.

“But this is influenced so much by the personal life situation that there is no universal consensus.”

According to theater director Arffman, the fact that the change can be significant on an individual level has been taken into account, for example by organizing mask times if necessary, so that no one’s life would be difficult because of this change.

Itsthat the early start time would be related to the duration of the performances, Arffman denies.

For example, three and a half hours Fanny and Alexander had its premiere in November 2022 at 7 p.m., but its performances were moved quite soon after the premiere to start at 7:30 p.m.

“The change has not been related to any individual show or the length of the shows. We have searched for the optimal start time.”

Arffman points out that earlier performances may be the direction we are heading in the world as well.

“For example, I talked with an agent in London that it’s really difficult to have time to eat after the show there.”

Trendy or not, a 6:30pm start time could be an excellent new universal truth. I would like all theaters in Finland to fund this seriously.

Or?

What do you think you are?