Column | Hello Orphan! Finland has a bad problem that is already costing billions

In Finland is an ever-worsening problem that costs billions of euros every year.

The core of the problem is the always poorer physical condition, deteriorating well-being and deteriorating functional capacity of school-aged children. The time is already in sight when the growing health costs of the entire population will be borne by an even smaller and less fit workforce – today’s children.

School children’s poor endurance and poor muscle condition increase the risk of falling ill with so-called folk diseases and diseases of the supporting organs in later adulthood.

The worst situation is in the countryside, where brisk and tough country kids will soon be just a myth. And the situation is not good in the cities either, when more than a third of the children struggle with their fitness.

MAJOR the reason for the lack of children’s ability to function is the lack of exercise and daily movement. There are too few people who are physically active enough for their health. Finland is sitting on the bench from school to grave.

High school and vocational school students move the least among school-aged children. They move as much as elderly people who are more than half a century older than them. However, they live in a time when exercise habits for the rest of their lives are learned, and that makes the current situation far-reaching, even scary.

According to a study published in the spring, in a couple of three decades the time will come when There are no longer enough fit people in Finland to survive the daily jobs of firefighters, soldiers, police, industry and healthcare.

Already a quarter of working-age people believe, that he cannot continue working until retirement age. In the future, people will fall from the ranks even younger.

Finland need a fitness overhaul for the whole nation, and it’s not done just by adding more steps to each day. Everyone can start with that.

Physical activity of school-aged children could be increased quickly in two ways: by increasing physical education classes in schools and by bringing physical activities into the school day. In this way, the effect would affect entire age groups equally.

However, defeating the disadvantages of a sedentary lifestyle requires more profound changes. We need a new kind of community planning and construction, changes in attitude and culture, and long-term cooperation between the state and municipalities, schools and homes, and sports clubs and sports organizations – canceling old habits and learning new ones, political will and decisions.

So that there is nothing to do but go jogging. Or what, Petteri Orpo? You’ll sweat, but afterwards both your body and mind – and your wallet – will thank you.

