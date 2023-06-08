Column | HBO’s new series about the Finnish government’s five is a sublime glossy picture

The streaming service’s documentary series about the presidents of the previous government is smooth Instagram feminism.

Communications agencies often approach submissions with story proposals that have a ready-made story. Now it is popular to suggest a female leader of a company to be interviewed, because her “example of breaking glass ceilings inspires women and girls to boldly take the power that belongs to them”.

HBO’s Five selected resembles the same type of species. The streaming service’s first Finnish documentary series tells about the party leaders of the previous government. “Who exactly are these ambitious, moderate women who are pushing political culture forward and inspiring around the world,” HBO’s press release asks.

The series does not respond to this. Instead, it is a collection of inspiration boards, flat pieces of life wisdom to hang on the wall.

Streams ON have good algorithms. Now I guess what sells is Instagram feminism crystallized into power quotes, drawing from one’s own feelings.

To be safe, work is done in the documentary so that the viewer will definitely identify with the main characters. We are talking about appearance pressure and misogyny. “Mother” is raised as the second title of hard-line politicians. There are Spice Girls, Peppi, Barbie.

Rather, the perspective on female politicians brings to mind my friend’s attention Group Haun From Kaja. As other puppies have a personality in the animation, for Kaja it is enough that she is a pink girl who can fly. Do women and girls really get inspired by complete flawlessness?

“ Evening stories are told about people in power.

Finland’s leading politicians are not short of distortions. They are matter-of-fact, intelligent, determined, conflicted, competitive, funny or grumpy, different but special people. Above all, they are politicians who have seized power with both hands. They should also be challenged about the choices they make. According to the make-up brand’s slogan: because they’re worth it.

Challenging may not belong in the fan documentary genre. But you also don’t trust the fascination of a whole person.

Empowering fairy tales, hero stories for girls are told about people in power.

Documentary Rodeo (2018) tells the story of Mart Laari, the former Prime Minister of Estonia, who came to power at the age of 32. The young prime minister is embroiled in scandals, but trusts in his vision in a chaotic situation. The government’s former ministers tell frankly how they took power, made reforms but also partially forgot their values. The documentary is self-critical, crazy, genuine and funny.

It inspires.

The author is the head of HS’s economics and politics department.