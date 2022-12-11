We’re going to talk about the death penalty today – not a fun subject, while I’m usually so fun. But I started digging on the internet following the first known execution in connection with the uprising against the Iranian regime. And there I found even less good than I expected anyway. Hanging, beheading and injecting – and the first public execution in neo-Taliban Afghanistan was carried out last week by the victim’s father.

Yes, 109 countries have abolished the death penalty; the last of which, Equatorial Guinea, was very recent, in September.

That sounds like a move in the right direction, but it really isn’t. Because the 55 countries that still have and execute the death penalty and do not intend to change that, are home to more than 60 percent of the eight billion citizens of the world. Including 85 million Iranians, and a few billion Chinese and Indians, a lot of Americans, Japanese and almost the entire Middle East.

You are definitely against the death penalty – but your neighbour? Or his neighbor? Here in the Netherlands we have not had the death penalty since 1870, which was considered cruel and uncivilized, at least in peacetime (the death penalty in wartime lasted until 1983). But from time to time, or rather from murder to murder, there are calls for the reintroduction of the death penalty – I saw YouTube footage of street interviews by PowNed under the headline DUTCHERS WANT THE DEATH PENALTY BACK, in which most of the interviewees did not want the death penalty back at all. The SGP does, notably because of the high value of life. That is why the SGP is against abortion and euthanasia, but also in favor of the death penalty for a deliberate attempt on human life.

An incomprehensible position as far as I’m concerned, but also held by so many conservative Americans who are both pro-death penalty and on the offensive against abortion.

Check out deathpenaltyinfo.org, a very comprehensive death penalty website still in effect in 24 US states. Who was executed this year, who’s next year’s turn, for what, and also: how long on death row. Usually long. Richard Fairchild (62), who was executed by injection on November 17, spent 26 years on death row. Murray Hooper (76), who was executed the day before, aged 40. The superlative of uncivilized.

On to the Middle East. Amnesty International counted 579 executions in eighteen countries around the world last year, with Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Syria leading the way. Without China, which does not publish figures but is regarded as the undisputed leader.

Amnesty’s total figures for 2022 will not be released until next year, but it is certain that they will be much higher. The number of executions in Saudi Arabia has risen sharply, mainly for drug crimes, and Iran Human Rights has already counted more than 500 executions in Iran this year, twice as many as last year, also increasing for drugs.

And 23-year-old Mohsen Shekari, of course, who allegedly chased a member of the Baseej law enforcement with a machete at the end of September. Trial behind closed doors on charges of war against God, and Shekari was then quickly hanged and buried. At least another twelve people are said to have been sentenced to death for the uprising against the regime, if not more. The idea, of course, is to terrorize demonstrators back home. But the death penalty never works anywhere and ever.

Caroline Rolands is a Middle East expert and separates the facts from the hype here every week.