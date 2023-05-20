Column | Handsome extroverts and other Finnish biases are suitable for marketing – This is how you manage marketing if you want your business to take off.

In Finland, marketing is often considered advertising, even though it is strategic work. The marketing director is one of the key members of the management team, writes HS Vision columnist Mårten Mickos.

in Finland there are many biases related to marketing. A typical assumption is that marketing is considered advertising, even though it is a strategic effort.

In addition, it is thought that handsome extroverts are suitable for marketing, when in reality the best people listen more than they talk, and their appearance does not matter. Marketing is also seen as an art whose results cannot be measured, although the reality is the opposite.

For these reasons, marketing is not always valued as a profession. A more sensible attitude would be to realize that business cannot succeed at all without excellent marketing. The competent marketing director is one of the key members of the management team.

Glossy advertising may have its place in a good marketing program, but it is just one tactical measure among others. Much more important are product marketing, managing the company’s reputation and increasing the sales pipeline.

Marketing must be on the pulse of the times. The most important thing is to know in which time period the various measures will produce results. If there is an excellent article about your own product in a magazine, how quickly can it be seen as an increase in sales? In consumer products it can be days, in business products it can be years. What about a customer conference? In the best case, it will produce results within a few months. A well-made website with a product demo and sensible content can produce results in weeks or even days.

“ If the sellers know how to sell the product without marketing, that’s a good sign.

Convincing a customer is a very difficult task. You cannot impose your own thoughts on the customer. You have to find the questions that the customer asks anyway, and offer them an interesting exchange of ideas. It only matters what kind of unsatisfied needs the customer has. This is why marketing is more about listening than calling.

When the company has realized how the product solves a genuine problem for the customer, let’s start selling it. In startups and new business in general, we start with sales and only later develop the marketing organization. If the first salespeople do not know how to sell the product to at least some customers without marketing support, the product is not yet good enough. More product development or even a change in product strategy is needed.

But if the sellers know how to sell the product without marketing, that’s a good sign. The product meets the customer’s need. Now we have to find out if this need is common enough, i.e. if there are many similar customers. In general, the first enthusiastic customers have somewhat different needs than mainstream customers. So, the first customers do not yet definitively prove that the product is truly necessary.

“ Conversion figures, durations of different stages and different customer profiles must be known to the nearest millimeter.

When we are convinced that the product meets a general need in the market, let’s start creating a sales pipeline. This is an intensive, changing and numbers-driven activity. Conversion figures, durations of different stages and different customer profiles must be known to the nearest millimeter.

A sales pipeline is more of a funnel. The names of potential customers are thrown into the funnel from the top, and ready-made deals come out from the bottom – if the sales pipeline works. If poorly screened names are thrown into the funnel, the company will waste a lot of time and money on mistargeted sales efforts. Although the funnel must be grown quickly, it is even more important that the quality remains high. A bad lead is more expensive for a company than a missing lead. A fast-moving lead is much more valuable than a slow-moving lead.

In the background, marketing is constantly working on the company’s reputation. Reputation comes from deep within the company, and in the case of a startup, for example, it starts from the founders’ attitudes. If you want to strengthen the brand, you have to strengthen the company’s internal culture and operating method. Consumers may fall in love with a brand because of an advertising campaign, but the reputation will not last unless the way the company operates matches it.

When marketing works well, all these things are well taken care of. The company’s reputation is excellent and distinctive. The product meets the customer’s need. The sales pipeline grows quickly with names that are truly likely to be future customers.

As a result, new customers are created faster than before. That is the measure of good marketing.