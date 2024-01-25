Column | Handing out a donkey shirt is not an acceptable thing to laugh at in any workplace

The boss cannot be a competitor of his subordinates, whether it is about expertise or the performance of work tasks.

Pair a few days ago, ten people told Helsingin Sanomat about what prevailed in the activities of Finnish football referees about the culture of bullying and abuse of power.

Some of the interviewees spoke about the abuse in their own name, some did not. That alone reveals the most important thing about the status and management culture of the top referees under the Finnish Football Association.

According to those interviewed, the abuses have continued for several years, and three distinguished referees are suspected of them. They are Jouni Hyytä, Petteri Kari and Matthias Gestranius. After their refereeing careers, they reached a position in the Football Association where they could decide whose referee's career goes up and whose goes down.

The trio's list of suspected abuses is long. The most serious is the sexual harassment of female referees. In addition, the list includes bullying, discrimination, nepotism, arbitrariness, pressure to drink and, as a sad bottom note, giving the donkey shirt to people who have in one way or another broken the rules set by the members of the trio – or asked questions in general.

In any work community, handing out a donkey shirt is not a “funny thing” that is intended and allowed to be laughed at. At least it shouldn't be.

The question for the Football Association is how the association intends to act, so that nothing like the suspected abuses of the trio will happen again.

As a helper served as a referee for a long time Mikko Alakare presents an accurate analysis of the causes of the abuses that have now come to light in the HS case. The essence of it is this: a limited number of personnel surprisingly easily leads to the concentration of power, the absence of supervision and the creation of opportunities for arbitrariness.

“This is a general problem of expert organizations. If some have been good as experts, it does not mean that they were selected for the position of leader due to their good leadership qualities,” says Alakare.

“ How does Pallioitto plan to act now?

His observation is confirmed by the General Secretary of the Football Association From the statement of Marco Casagrandeaccording to which there have been more personal problems among referees than average.

As reasons Among the problems, Casagrande mentions people's passion and mutual competition. However, it remains a bit open how the problems have been addressed. Maybe Pallloliito should internalize the following idea.

The boss cannot be a competitor of his subordinates in any matter, whether it is expertise or the performance of work tasks.

The author is the head of HS's sports department.

