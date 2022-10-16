Column | Gummerus shows that literature is a product of the spirit that you can build on

Literary The Nobel Prize has traditionally been a two-way deal in Finland. It goes to Otava if it is a writer whose works have been translated into Finnish before. And to the Yellow Oak Library, if a new acquaintance from here is announced as the winner, like last year, when the Swedish Academy named Abdulrazak Gurnah.

At lunch in Helsinki at the end of May, Gurnah summed up, I believe, the attitude of all the other winners towards the translation market of their works: the author who has a long career with the crown is not looking for maximum mammon, but the right company for his production.

Thus, Gurnah’s first translation The rest of the lives appeared in the guaranteed Yellow Library.

To the main rule there are of course exceptions. One of them fell on the sixth day of the current month. Gummerus, who just turned 150, won the Nobel, the first in his history.

Finland’s oldest continuously operating general publishing house could not have received a better birthday present, CEO Anna Baijars rejoiced at his house’s equinox celebration a few nights ago.

Gummerus published by Annie Ernaux of the work About father / mother in the spring as well as the one considered to be the master work of the French Years– novel last year. With the win, they immediately shot to the top of the library’s most requested books in the capital region. The Ernaux translation published by WSOY already in 1996 also rose almost as high Pure passion.

Readers few care about the publisher’s name on the book cover, only about its content.

Since the beginning, Gummerus has worked on the content on the “for fun and benefit” principle. One of Gummerus’s peers, who started in 1872, and isn’t it also a brother-in-law, is still alive at Kansallisteatteri. For example, Päivälehti, the predecessor of Helsingin Sanomat, was founded only 17 years later, and our country Finland 45 years later.

The publishing crisis is somehow always dealt with in the public eye. However, Gummerus’ taival, which is now part of the Swedish streaming service Storytel for the fourth year, shows that literature is a product of the soul that you can build on.