Justice is above all. Almost everyone agrees on that. We find this so important that boas will soon no longer be allowed to wear a headscarf: it is not even allowed corpses as if religion is more important to them than law.

Yet there is one thing that is above justice: Western guilt about the Holocaust.

A lecturer said during my master's degree in History that historians should keep their moral judgment out of their research, “except for the Holocaust”: it had a special status in terms of evil. I thought that was strange, because evil must be placed in the context of history. At the same time I understood what he meant. The Holocaust was different in nature and scale from other genocides, and it is good to highlight that. I also hope that the feeling of guilt about it never goes away: we have to remember what horrible things humans are capable of.

But should that guilt take precedence over justice? I have wondered this several times, for example when it turned out a few years ago that abuses at the Orthodox Jewish school Cheider had been condoned by the Education Inspectorate and politicians for decades. It was not said out loud, but the idea behind it was clear: we are not going to attack the relatives of the survivors in the country where more than a hundred thousand Jews were deported and murdered. “Anyone who goes to local politics mainly encounters administrators who seem afraid of being called an anti-Semite,” Rosanne Hertzberger wrote at the time in her NRC-column.

A just war needs an achievable goal

More recently, I wonder about Israel, which has ignored international law for years without losing Western moral, financial and military support. Look at the razing of Gaza, with no Western leader actually drawing boundaries.

The law of war is vague on some points: for example, the number of civilian casualties must be 'proportionate', but what that means is open to debate. Yet, according to experts, the current war violates the laws of war in several ways. Israel is throwing its hat at it in terms of legal legitimacy: it uses one jus ad bellum-reasoning for jus in bello-to justify actions, wrote international lawyer Leonard Rubinstein as early as December. That is, Israel legitimizes specific acts of war, for example bombing of hospitals, with the aim of the war itself: 'We must destroy Hamas'. With that reasoning you place yourself above any criticism, according to Rubinstein: there is no longer a limit to the number of civilian casualties that an attack may cost.

Michael Walzer, author of a famous book about just wars and normally in favor of Israel, believes that the Gaza war can no longer be morally justified. A just war requires an achievable goal, and Hamas is so intertwined with Gaza that its destruction is unrealistic without causing untold civilian casualties. said he in late February Vox.

Western leaders, meanwhile, are not demanding the proportionality of the attacks. They are passengers in Netanyahu's backseat, held captive by their guilt.

What happens when you ignore the unwritten rule and place justice above guilt became apparent this week in Amsterdam. Mayor Femke Halsema had approved a demonstration against the arrival of the Israeli president at the opening of the Holocaust museum. The demonstrators came so close that some guests, including Holocaust survivors, were confronted with slogans such as 'Hamas is my brother' and 'cancer Zionists'. This led to immense public outrage.

In a letter to the municipal council, Halsema invoked the law, which requires that demonstrations must be allowed “within sight and hearing distance” of the target against which they are protesting. Hurtful expressions are permitted, according to Halsema.

My first thought was that it was daring for the mayor to reason so legally on this sensitive subject. So I had internalized the 'guilt over justice' rule: okay, the right to demonstrate is important, but Holocaust survivors should under no circumstances be confronted with nasty slogans. In that sense, their hurt is different from that of others.

But the 'guilt over justice' rule has serious consequences. He ensures that Halsema, who simply followed the law, is now labeled an anti-Semite. And, even worse: he facilitates Israel to tear international law to shreds on its own, with all Western leaders as accomplices. Doesn't such a situation ultimately only have losers?

Floor Rusman ([email protected]) is editor of NRC