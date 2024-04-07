Why am I so annoyed by the talk of outgoing Minister of Health, Welfare and Sport Conny Helder (VVD), who warns that today's over-60s cannot count on anything when they grow old: “We are hitting a wall, we have to get there.” be honest about it.” People seem to think that they can just grow older and that 'a solution' will be found. But no!

She is of course right, there are more and more elderly people and there are too few staff. There is no point in shouting now: “Did the VVD also play a role in this with all the cuts to public services?” We are where we are and what next.

The minister has his own ideas about that. For example, she has already furnished her house in such a way that she can live on the ground floor in the future. Bravo! For those who are not possible: move to somewhere where that is possible.

The minister is now also tidying up her house, because that is such a hassle for the children later. That is a drastic precaution, but it will do little to combat loneliness, dementia, need for help, or the inability to go outside alone when you would really like to go outside. There is also an answer to that: you have to stay fit! „Use it or lose it”, the minister cheers in modern English and entirely based on the ideal of the self-reliant, autonomous person who of course does not suffer from diabetes, worn-out joints, cancer, deafness, heart failure or one of the countless other diseases and ailments that plague people as they get old.

And if things don't go well for that lonely, dilapidated elderly person in that upstairs apartment in the city, informal care is needed.

But who will provide that informal care? Everyone works until the age of 67, and many parents are already well over 90. This can be arranged in the collective labor agreements with informal care leave, says the minister, but, she adds optimistically and frugally, “together informal care probably makes such leave unnecessary.”

Together with whom? She speaks about the children of the old man – they must be there. And 'informal care leave' sounds nice, but a lot of informal care comes down to going to the doctor every day or going to the doctor at all kinds of unwelcome moments, running an errand on a working day, having to make phone calls, and so on. No leave has been set for this.

ActiZ, the trade association of healthcare organizations, has responded to the 'dialogue note' on this subject that the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport has released and says that a coherent vision on aging is lacking. That there are all kinds of bottlenecks: in community nursing, for example, it costs the teams money when they train people. That does not have an immediate stimulating effect.

But the most annoying thing lies in the tone of the ministry: people are doing it wrong again. They don't think enough about the future. As soon as they are over 50, they have to 'start the conversation' with their 'network'. 'Conversation cards' have already been developed for this purpose: “Tip: close your eyes and imagine yourself in ten years' time on your birthday. [sic] Which people do you see around you?”

If this is supposed to represent realism, I care little about the policy of VWS. Which people do I see around me – I have no idea. People often have the tendency to grow old or sick themselves, or even die, move or wander away. Close your eyes and continue dreaming.