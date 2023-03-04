Column | Greetings from the engine room. This is how the media phenomenon called HS Visio was born.

HS Vision’s first two years have been trial, error and learning in the midst of the global economic turmoil, writes producer Anu-Elina Lehti.

HS Visio turns two years old today. In our small microcosm, the winds of the global economy have looked like this: at the beginning of March 2021, the streets of Helsinki were covered with rude HS Visio advertisements, and even the giant canvas in the corner of the Forum had been bought for brand marketing.

Last year, we were prepared for 1st birthdays by ordering readers a huge number of funny HS Visio laptop stickers. When Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, I moved the box containing the laptop stickers under my desk.

Now, in the middle of the so-called crisis winter, we could only dream of the mega parties organized in honor of the 2nd anniversary. Instead, we had a small gathering in the middle of the delivery at a nearby bar. Naturally, everyone paid for their own pints.

The two of you during the year we have learned a lot about our readers. One of the cornerstones of the HS Vision brand has always been the term “success”, but a mere title or position has never been a sufficient reason to choose a person for an interview. When we tried a few times to serve our readers with insider quotes from communications-trained CEOs, our analytics seemed to be dead from the heart curve.

Only when the reporter manages to capture a Roso or a fleeting moment of humanity in the interviewee does the story come alive. At the center of our most popular stories is typically a person who questions the prevailing truths and is capable of drastic self-reflection.

HS Vision’s original brand book didn’t say anything about investigative journalism, but we’ve drifted into doing it like stealth. Investigative journalism is expensive, frustrating and time-consuming. But when the entire delivery machinery is committed to the project, the end results can be dazzling. I have been particularly proud Elina Lappalainen about investigative story projects that have revealed grievances and abuses in the startup world.

HS Vision is a media that looks like its creators. We have wanted to reform Finnish financial journalism and do something other than generic reporting on listed companies. What is important to us is a certain kind of resistance – the fact that we are not golfing buddies of those in power, but we dare to genuinely challenge them.

With this recipe, we have also gained Helsingin Sanomat a whole new kind of readers – and listeners with the weekday morning edition on our podcast.

We often do things that at first glance make no sense. Or what does an essay sound like, in which you marvel at the poor quality of a 350-euro sheet set for almost 20,000 marks? Many would have already removed the keyboard editor From Niclas Storås. However, I have learned that a journalist’s passion for their subject is often a guarantee of quality. Incidentally, the sheet story in question became one of the most read texts of last year, because the essay actually dealt with capitalism, consumption and artificial brand stories instead of bedding.

I will reveal a secret for you. The person responsible for HS Vision’s famous dot headlines is the editorial manager of the news line Jussi Pullinen. When we were still conceptualizing the product, we wanted a title style that stood out from the rest. We considered a very short headline (didn’t work), even using emojis in headlines (definitely didn’t work), and finally a punchline.

Our headlines have aroused great emotions in our readers, and you can even find them on the internet generator, with which you can create your own HS Visio titles. However, I consider it to be a greater cultural achievement than the headline hype Anna Brotkin wrote the script for the role of a journalist in HS Vision Adult TV series to the opening episode of the third production season.