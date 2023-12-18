Column | Greed can be questioned at times other than Christmas

In today's world, there is a lot of room and need for charity and private charity.

Holy Bible does not appreciate worldly mammon. The rich are not judged, but it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of heaven. According to Paul lust for money is the root of all evil. Jesus warns that the selfish pursuit of money can get the better of a person and corrupt the soul.

The medieval church wanted everyone to be satisfied with the income level that suited their social status. The pursuit of more was greed, and greed was a mortal sin. Of course, the condemnation of greed did not prevent churchmen from amassing riches even by engaging in alms trading.

Reformation raised artisans and merchants to glory, when previously only the clergy and nobility had been respected. Martti Luther hoped that every person would flawlessly fulfill the calling God gave him. According to Luther, a Christian respects God better by working hard in everyday life than by praying in monasteries. Valuing work is, along with shared responsibility, an essential part of the Lutheran worldview.

Calvinism, the other main branch of the Reformation, went much further and began to idealize success, especially prosperity. It was seen as a sign of being among the saved. American Puritanism still represents a theology of success that idealizes getting rich and despises the poor.

Major the change was the “father of economics” Adam Smith's idea that exchange on the market is to the advantage of both the buyer and the seller (win-win). Selfishness is the driving force of the economy, which keeps passions in check and encourages diligence and entrepreneurship that is beneficial for everyone. Who promotes his own interest in the market, promotes the common interest at the same time; individual and communal rationality and interest go together.

A favorable outcome requires competition in the market. Greed cannot be realized as the use of monopoly power to deprive other parties. These two forces – the individual's selfishness, i.e. the pursuit of self-interest and the competition between actors in the market – are the “invisible hand” guiding and balancing the economy, the role of which economists have emphasized since Smith. The market economy or capitalism has taken over the whole world and led to the enormous prosperity of mankind.

Nowadays greed is often even idealized, even though hypercapitalism, which is prone to excesses, is associated with many problems, such as instability, inequality, different types of exploitation and negative externalities in the form of global warming and other environmental harms. In this respect, the politics of rich Western countries represent collective greed, where little is cared for the world's poor and future generations.

Fossil fuel subsidies remain huge, and rich actors lobby to preserve them. Giant banks operate on the basis of state guarantees, but participate in immoral money laundering and tax evasion. We are just waking up to the ethical problems related to the money-making of the techno giants. Greed is naked and caring for others is non-existent.

Perhaps Could the Bible's concerns about greed be approached with a new understanding – as well as Jesus' demand for neighborly love?

There is a lot of room and need for charity and private charity. In addition, community-level actions are needed in the form of regulation of capitalism and a welfare state that combats polarization.

I hope that Finland will continue to be a country where the weakest and especially families with children are taken care of in practical politics as well. Compassion and joint responsibility are needed to counteract selfishness and greed.

The author is a long-term economic influencer.