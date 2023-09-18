About Louise Fresco

Louise O. Fresco was chairman of the board of Wageningen University & Research until 2022. She is a member of the Supervisory Board of the Zweegers Equipment Group, non-executive director of Syngenta and chairman of the Supervisory Board of the National Opera & Ballet Fund foundation and member of the Board of Ambassadors of the National Holocaust Museum in formation. . She is also a member of the Royal Academy of Sciences (KNAW). A full overview of her functions can be found here: https://louiseofresco.com/nl/biografie-2/

Obesity and overweight cost the Netherlands an estimated 11,500 euros per overweight citizen per year, Maastricht University estimates. Obesity and overweight also entail personal costs. Not only materially (larger sizes are more expensive), but also socio-psychologically. Those who are (very) fat are less likely to participate in outings, have a problem if the escalator is broken, have less energy and may have less chance of finding work. That can go hand in hand with a negative self-image, all recent emphasis on body positivity despite.

The need for food is inherent in the will to live. Eating, always surrounded by regulations and value judgments, has become even more complicated in a modern obesogenic society. Food is available almost 24/7, in the form of combinations of fat, sweet and salty, snacks, sweets and soft drinks. The household can also be an obesogenic environment. Seeing food makes you eat. According to a recent study by Statistics Netherlands one third of respondents say they want to eat healthier, but refer to the influence of others that make this difficult. Obesity and overweight are related to socio-economic class, poverty and education level. Hormonal and neurological mechanisms also strongly influence the maintenance or recovery of a high weight. Losing weight permanently is difficult if not impossible.

In the meantime, little progress is being made, despite all the buttons to be turned, such as information, opening hours, more stairs and sidewalks, low VAT on fruit and vegetables. The modest ambition of the Prevention Agreement (reducing the number of overweight people from 50 percent to 38 percent by 2040) already indicates the despondency.

And then suddenly there are drugs like Wegovy and Ozempic (semaglutide), which turn things upside down. Originally intended for the treatment of diabetes, they suppress appetite by increasing the amount of insulin in the blood, causing a signal of satiety. They can have some side effects such as nausea and diarrhea, but the effects on weight and health are undeniable, although the patient must eat a balanced diet. The cost is more than $1,000 per month.

This raises a double dilemma. First of all, suppose the side effects remain negligible, should the government reimburse semaglutide to everyone who needs it? For a lifetime? The expenditure of $12,000 per person per year now almost exactly outweighs the collective costs, and will likely fall as the patents expire.

But is large-scale intervention in individual weight acceptable? Should the government educate citizens and closely guide their lifestyle or should the problem be solved with a medicine, so that no one has to do his or her best, so to speak? The idea that the patient is released from responsibility thanks to a drug runs counter to the idea that overweight people are held responsible for their lack of self-control or willpower.

Second, why should semaglutide be reserved for the rich? Countless (young) women would like to lose weight. Those who are slim(er) feel more energetic.

Here the utilitarian clashes with the moralistic. Making life easier with a pill is not possible in the latter view. Here the limits of government intervention in individual lives also clash with the right to help for what the citizen himself cannot do. Even if semaglutide saves costs and makes citizens happier, does that fit with a view of humanity in which humans are simultaneously empowered and sinful?