In 2022, familiar characters and phenomena were bid farewell in Britain. The queen died. Boris Johnson resigned. The island of the rains suffered from a water shortage. HS listed the year’s British goodbyes.

Year 2022 is coming to an end. In Britain, the current year has been marked by long farewells. We have been able to say goodbye to many familiar characters, institutions and phenomena.

It’s time to list the British goodbyes of the year.

Leaver of the year. Queen Elizabeth’s death on September 8 was one of the biggest news stories of the year, both in Britain and around the world.

The queen, 96, left as she had lived: a sense of duty first. Only a couple of days before his death, he even had time to appoint a new prime minister.

Mourners were queuing to the queen’s coffin for hours. An era ended. Many wanted to say a personal goodbye to it.

Cat of the year. In July, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was like a cat that had already used up all nine of its lives. His own MPs, i.e. the Conservative Party, got tired of the repeated scandals associated with Johnson and pressured him to resign.

Like a cat, Johnson always lands on his feet. According to British media, a new lucrative job can be found in speaking engagements. I’ll be back was near.

U-turn of the year. The year 2022 brought a change to how the conservative British press writes about Brexit.

Before Brexit, no problems were seen. This year has started belong criticism too. Brexit day has arrived.

French visit of the year. After Johnson, former foreign minister Liz Truss became prime minister. But before the voters had time to get used to their new leader, he already had this one differ.

The reason was big political miscalculations. The Truss government’s wasteful mini-budget spooked the market. Britain’s economic political credibility collapsed.

They guided Truss to the exit door. The season lasted just under two months.

The history book of the year. As late as autumn 2021, Britain will host the COP26 climate meeting in Glasgow. The goals were ambitious.

In December 2022, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government said goodbye to the modern era and returned to the 20th century. Government work hard now a new coal mine in northern England. The reasoning is that Britain needs steel, which requires coal to produce.

Last drop of the year. In July, it was possible to say goodbye to images of Britain as an island of rain and fog. A heat record was set in England: 40.3 degrees.

Water use in some parts of the country was regulated. In the London area, the water restrictions did not end until the end of November.

The writer is HS’s correspondent in London.