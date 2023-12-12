“You will be the new chairman,” I heard a man say to a man opposite him in a restaurant in The Hague. “You don't think they'll dare to hold us back any longer, do you?” For privacy reasons I cannot reveal their identities and will refer to them as the First Man and the Second Man.

“Why are you so sure?” asked the Second Man. “After all, I have sometimes said clumsy things that can now be used against me, such as about 'the population of the Netherlands and the whole of Europe' and about the Jew George Soros who 'seems to have enthusiastically helped the Nazis' during the war. ”

“Because I know my shit boots,” said the First Man firmly. “They are all terrified that their supporters will no longer accept it if we are boycotted. The voter is always right, they say. Ha! Mine The voter is always right, they will mean. Thirty-seven seats! Do you know that I still watch the images every evening of me cheering because I was already overjoyed with those thirty-five seats in the provisional results. God gives grace!”

The three G's came from his lips buttery smooth, but there was a venom in them that made me wince slightly. “Don't expect secret resistance from the VVD where a veteran has already said 'Don't do it!' shouted?” asked the Second Man. “Parties don't listen to old men,” the First Man replied, “especially when it's an old man who was stupid enough to throw me out of his party.”

“And the Catholic sneak – can you trust him?” asked the Second Man. The First Man smiled. “They will do what Catholic creeps always do when you promise them nice jobs: drop to their knees.” “You promise then?” the Second Man asked a bit nervously. “Of course,” the First Man puffed out his cheeks, “if he likes to play with his trains in that Constitutional Court of his – fine. As long as he lets me have my own hobbies!”

“But you have to… park it, right?” asked the Second Man. “Then I'm going to double park them,” the First Man responded with enjoyment. “Who will dare to fine me later? That Turkish Truusje, the Catholic sneak, Klazien from Zalk?”

“You also have your fellow provincial in the opposition who will be watching you if you are in government,” the Second Man warned. “I like that raw,” snapped the First Man, “I don't go into government myself, I prefer to bark and bite from the House of Representatives, where I have my hands more free, especially if you are chairman.”

“The left-wing press will also continue to attack you,” the Second Man feared. “Well,” the First Man sneered, “they are only read by the elite canal belt animals. The left means nothing at all anymore. They prefer to chastise themselves or each other.”

There was a moment of silence, finally. They drank their cappuccino, the First Man gestured to his bodyguard who was waiting further away. “Then these will still be good times,” sighed the Second Man. “The most beautiful of my life,” nodded the First Man. “We have them all by the balls and we will never let go. Do you pay?”