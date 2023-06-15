Column | Good luck to you, whose average was not quite enough today

Studying shouldn’t be for everyone. It can also be a collection of interesting side paths.

Hey you 16-year-old, you who are mourning today when the doors to the study place of your dreams did not open. You have been lied to.

And I don’t mean that you are still subject to compulsory education. That’s why you will be shepherded to an educational institution in the fall. That place can be a stopover on the way to something else or turn out to be the right one. But you have been lied to, that in life you have an obligation to succeed all at once.

You are enough just the way you are. You’ll still find your own thing, maybe even wilder than that peer who was overjoyed to get in today.

Your generation seems so clever that sometimes you forget how sensitively a growing person absorbs all non-verbal messages.

Today’s society is crying out for efficiency. It is necessary to get the young people to study and work quickly, because the national economy, lack of sustainability and competitiveness and what are these things now.

It follows that young people like you are fed success stories.

There really are individuals who know early on why they want to grow up, get straight to where they want to go and accomplish everything amazingly quickly. Good luck to them and they deserve the praise they get.

For the majority of us people, it is more common to make a mistake, make a wrong choice or change our mind. It is also good for a person to dream and wander, to search and find, to look at things from completely new angles. In these matters, most people are more skilled when they are young than when they are old.

“ Life doesn’t have to be a freeway for everyone.

It is also good for society that a person knows many things, combines things creatively, experiments. Going through the tube produces tube brains, tolerating uncertainty produces insights.

But these implausible hero stories are one of the reasons why girls your age, especially, burn themselves out in high school. You don’t deserve all this anxiety, pressure to perform, and outdated expectations set by adults.

Otherwise as adults imagine because of their own past, the study system is actually quite flexible. Yes, there are first-time quotas and strict time limits and fields that are very difficult to get into. Along with them, there are searches repeated several times a year, itineraries and ways to creatively combine studies.

You don’t need to know where you are going today. You don’t have to be sure at any age. Life doesn’t have to be a freeway for everyone. The side paths often have much more beautiful landscapes, brand new.

The author is HS’s city reporter.