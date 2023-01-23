About Louise Fresco

The gauge of the unease of the right-thinking Netherlands (and I don’t mean that cynically) has launched a campaign against polarization. By means of black and white figures, SIRE encourages us to be reasonable. Us, yes, because “society is you”. So here comes a list of twelve ways to listen to each other, count to ten when you threaten to say something ugly, see the other as an individual, try not to make an argument into a competition; all sensible suggestions. Hardly anyone can disagree with this. Unless you want to polarize of course. And indeed, the campaign itself is now the subject of a minor controversy. There are five eminent experts involved, but all white and (older) men.

But, in the spirit of the campaign, let’s not get carried away. For SIRE, it’s all about benevolence. The campaign assumes that good manners lead to less polarisation. But isn’t the core of polarization precisely a lack of empathy for the point of view of the other, thinking in contradictions? Digging in your heels, judging without interest in other points of view – do you solve that or soften it by counting to ten? The slogan ‘Don’t lose each other when polarization approaches’ also suggests that the truth lies in the middle, that a compromise can be reached. That’s a fallacy. There may be very good reasons for deep divisions of opinion, which should not be ignored.

I fear that polarization is about much more than behaviour. The deep motivation is fear. People feel threatened by the fact that the current world is no longer self-evident. The future seems more uncertain than ever, doom thinking is rampant and every new fact ‘proves’ that we are on the wrong track. That Western civilization is based on an Enlightenment that resulted in greater prosperity and freedom for almost everyone is no longer a reference. In the unreasonableness of fear, the emphasis is on the fact that precisely those achievements, freedom and prosperity, have gotten dramatically out of hand. Economic inequality is increasing and prosperity, coupled with the primacy of the market, seems to lead directly to ecological ruin.

At the same time, classical freedom and tolerance have provoked resistance: from the right because of the undermining of traditional values, from the left because of slow, weak compromises. Change is too slow for the latter, too fast for the former. Relative poverty also fuels mistrust of others who apparently had more opportunities. Unrestrained expression on social media does the rest.

Polarization calls for vaccination against false information, by promoting resilience and independent thinking on the part of citizens and enforcing openness from government, science and companies. But perhaps the most important thing is to bring back a dose of realism: human error is inevitable without immediately being proof of a conspiracy.

The more complex the society, the less the individual can comprehend. Many can hardly navigate the information society. Few understand how the local or global economy works or on which peace, prosperity and employment depend. These gaps in knowledge are filled by value judgments about institutions or science, which by definition become wrong or right. In this way ignorance and value judgments become dogmas and the contradictions sharpen. Polarization is not a natural phenomenon, but something created by the need for something to hold on to. Unfortunately, uncertainty about a changing world cannot be made manageable by listening carefully.