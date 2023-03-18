Column | Good advice can be harmful, because the advisers are often wrong.

People offering advice are as often wrong as right. The manager should remember that he is the best expert in his business, writes HS Vision columnist Mårten Mickos.

Which won’t listen to advice, won’t succeed. Whoever listens to all the advice will not succeed.

Giving advice is a difficult sport and taking advice is even more difficult.

Startup entrepreneurs need advice because they are often young and almost always inexperienced. The business they have developed is somehow new. An entrepreneur’s resources are based on idealism, which in a good case can be limitless. It is good to counterbalance it with cynical questioning, because guts without wisdom would be dangerous.

Without good advice, it is difficult for a startup to succeed and grow. Fortunately, today we have hard workers in Finland who know what success looks like and know how to pass on their wisdom to new generations. The country has a strong team spirit. Experienced people freely share their knowledge with others. Advice can also be found outside the country’s borders and advisors.

But advice can be damaging.

Let’s take it for example, a venture capitalist. He sees countless real-world cases and forms his conclusions from them. The venture capitalist is a master of pattern recognition. But the entrepreneur does not look for guidelines from the models of the real world, but from the ideal world.

Therefore, advice given in good faith can be fatally bad.

There are also advisors who give advice because they don’t know how to do that kind of work themselves. The background is good intention and often solid theoretical knowledge. But these advisors lack the memory of the pain you feel when something really goes wrong. They have not experienced the anxiety of decision-making and prioritization. They have not been humiliated by the real situation.

“ You should not seek advice unless you are mentally committed to making a decision.

Every the advice is double-edged. “Through the gray stone” is good advice in many situations. A quick change of direction (“pivot”) is good and opposite advice in other situations. “You shouldn’t save here” is good advice, but so is “you shouldn’t waste here”. Courage is a good thing, and so is temperance. Sometimes the person in charge should be really strict, sometimes limitlessly accepting. How can you know which advice or which direction is best in each situation?

The truth is that all advice is context dependent, and all thought patterns are limited. There is no general qualification. Those offering advice are as often wrong as right. If you ask for advice from several people, you will get conflicting advice.

Still, the advice is worth its weight in gold. Often, the decision-maker already knows the right decision deep inside, but he needs an external stimulus, with which he can say the decision out loud. Sometimes it’s good to get the wrong advice, because it forces you to think about the matter even more deeply and commits the decision maker to the end result. You can’t fail when you’ve deliberately acted against advice.

The task of advice is not to direct attention to the right solution, but to guide the decision maker to useful reasoning.

If the decision maker really doesn’t know how to make a decision, so the whole task has to be given to someone else. If he knows how to make a decision, the advice has a guiding and catalytic meaning. From this we can conclude that it is not worth seeking advice unless you are mentally committed to making a decision.

Listen carefully and openly to advice. Learn and change direction. At the same time, find in yourself that opposite-side-out-of-the-way girl who dares to act against all advice in some matter. Don’t fight your nature. Do as you see fit. No one else understands your business as well as you. Or at least it should be.

If you are in the role of an advisor, remember that your role is only to give advice. When you have delivered your advice to someone else, you must know how to be indifferent to the decision. If you try to influence the decision-maker, you are not an advisor but a lobbyist or front man.

A leader is someone who dares to take advice, but also dares to make decisions against the advice.