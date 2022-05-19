A friend recently told me that two women from her circle of acquaintances, both in their fifties, ‘suddenly’ had a relationship with a woman after years of heterosexuality. She wondered if there might be a hormonal explanation for that. Can your sexual preference change during your life, for example if your hormone balance changes after the menopause?

According to an accessible standard work in sexology, Sex! Life-long learning (Ellen Laan and Rik van Lunsen) your sexual preference is largely formed before the age of eight in an interplay of biology and environment (‘love map† Your actual sexual practice is then also determined by all kinds of social ideas about sex, what is the norm, what is taboo. Hormones play a role, but a minor one, they argue; man has countless reasons for partnerships and for sex. For a sexologist, biology is not enough to explain behaviour.

I am curious what the answer would be from primatologist Frans de Waal. In his recently published book Different. Gender through the Eyes of a Primatologist he contributes to the (over)heated debate about gender and sexuality. We have become too disconnected from biology, he says. The once clear distinction between sex (sex) and gender (the cultural roles seen as ‘masculine’ and ‘feminine’) has faded. In English – and also in Dutch for that matter – the word ‘gender’ has been interchangeable with ‘sex’ for some time, which leads to a lot of confusion. What is fascinating about De Waal’s book is that he biologically anchors the concept of ‘gender identity’, the inner experience of being a man or woman: he argues that gender and sexual identity are formed in the womb.

That certain sexual behavior is not ‘natural’ is an argument that is difficult to sustain; you will find all combinations in nature. De Waal is hesitant to put labels on animals. The world famous and mediagenic ‘gay’ penguin couple Roy and Silo have been enthusiastically embraced by the gay movement. If anything, then “bisexual”: penguins switch partners; their choice depends on the number of males or females available in their habitat. Feminists, in turn, are often enthusiastic about the make love not war-bonobo who makes love in all kinds of combinations and organizes himself matriarchally. De Waal argues that we should not lose sight of our kinship with the more aggressive chimpanzee.

De Waal wants to tame the ideological projection of humans on animals, so that we can continue to look closely at the role of biology in primates. He condescendingly serves the pioneering work of philosopher and zoologist Donna Haraway. In Primate Visions. Gender, Race and Nature in the World of Modern Science (1989) she showed that the stories we tell about monkeys say a lot about the people who tell them: they project their wishes, desires, nightmares and dreams onto monkeys, shaped by the ideology of the zeitgeist. Awareness of your biases and the role of ideological projection makes you a critical, better scientist, not a worse one. She is right; the fact that a primatologist is now coming out with a book on ‘gender’ shows how much the scientific agenda is partly determined by the zeitgeist. When De Waal concludes on the last pages that binary thinking should be overhauled, it is almost funny, because he is thus following in Haraway’s footsteps.

Back to my girlfriend’s question. I gaily projected it: maybe the women in question looked like penguins, preferring the nice woman at hand to a dull man. Or was there always something bisexual in their ‘love map’ and only now did it get space? In a cafe you can freely put a playful tree on it, on social media and in academia there is little fun about it these days. This is how the newly published book became Gender Critical Feminism by Holly Lawford-Smith had been boycotted before it even appeared. She argues in her captivating book that there have always been differences of opinion within gender studies, but that today’s tribal wars between feminists and transgender activists rarely lead to dialogue, let alone reconciliation practices. I’ve had enough of the aggressive chimpanzee-like behavior of both groups, the canceling and name calling. Let’s give space to the curious penguin in us, go on a sniffing internship! ‘Biology’ can explain a lot, but when it comes to how we deal with being ‘different’, it’s up to us humans.

Stine Jensen is a philosopher and writer. She writes a column here every other week.