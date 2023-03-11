Column | Germany, which lived on Russian gas, had to face a disaster – The forecasters were wrong.

The energy crisis didn’t collapse Germany, because the crisis talk made people go into unprecedented electricity strikes, writes HS Vision columnist Hanna Mahlamäki.

What Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz does when he’s not rummaging around in the caches of his cabinets or talking stolidly without saying anything ie scholza? They are what he is known for.

Answer: then he will lead his own war. Germany has been struggling for a year for its own well-being. Scholz has led the fight by traveling the world looking for new partners for Germany.

He has traveled in African and Middle Eastern countries, Canada, China and Latin America with the German economy in mind. At the end of February, he toured India, aiming to headhunt engineers and IT experts in Germany.

In January, at the Davos Economic Forum, he gave a promotional speech for Germany, which was intended to attract investment to the country. Scholz promised a quick and big green transition and smooth overcoming of bureaucracy and permit processes.

Year then, when Russia attacked Ukraine, many realized how absurd the “business model” of the world’s fourth largest national economy is. Goods produced with cheap Russian fossil energy – cars, machines, electrical equipment and chemical industry products – are exported abroad. The biggest export destination is autocratic and unreliable China.

Gas was both an energy source and a raw material for German industry. About half of households are heated with gas, including my own home in Berlin. In the shock after the start of the war, I could barely take a warm shower – it felt like a war crime.

When it became clear that Germany cannot and does not want to continue to rely on Russian natural gas as before, the predictions about the fate of the German economy were quite harsh.

“In Germany, we are already on the brink of disaster,” said the LUT University professor Juhani Hyvärinen In an interview with HS in July as a comment on the Germans’ energy saving ideas. In September, a British magazine The Economist painted the threat of “deindustrialization” over Germany.

The term was coined during World War II by the US Treasury Secretary Henry Morgenthau. At that time, it was intended to ensure that Germany would not become a military power again. The idea was to destroy the factories and mines of the Ruhr area after the war, if they still existed after the war, and to urge people – especially the technically educated – to disappear from the area.

“ Germany has succeeded in swinging itself from the “brink of disaster” to safer ground.

Forced deindustrialization did not materialize after World War II. Now the production and jobs of energy-intensive industry are disappearing from Germany.

Already in September, the economic journal Handelsblatt reported that more than 60 German companies have invested in Oklahoma, a state of cheap energy and low wages in the middle of the United States.

The world’s largest chemical industry company BASF announced in January that it would cut 2,600 jobs, including two thirds in Germany. There are many examples of German companies investing abroad.

It is an opportunity for Finland. CEO of the Finnish-German Chamber of Commerce Jan Feller says that German companies now buy from Finland, for example, products from the steel industry, the production of which is too expensive in Germany.

Germany’s those who predicted the collapse were still wrong. The flight from industry will hardly be as drastic as was feared last year. There is no recession in sight. Gas storages are full. Business moods have improved, the February Ifo index says.

In the end, deindustrialization is probably as often foreshadowed by dramatic weather news an unprecedented hurricane. A speaker, but not one you can’t walk through.

Unlike the weather, it is something that Germany itself has influenced. Both politicians and companies have worked hard to combat the horror image. Germany has succeeded in swinging itself from the “brink of disaster” to safer ground.

During autumn and winter, the industry has consumed more than 20 percent less gas than the previous year. Households have also reduced their gas consumption by about a fifth.

Crisis talk works. In Germany, it is clear that overcoming the energy crisis requires effort from everyone. Children are packed with fleeces for school equipment, and they sit with jackets on in restaurants. In the swimming pool, there is no need to dream about warm swimming water or any open sauna.