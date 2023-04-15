Column | Germany is closing its last nuclear power plants, and hardly anyone questioned the decisions

The accident at Japan’s Fukushima nuclear power plant led to a rapid turnaround in Germany’s energy policy. Abandoning nuclear power had strong support in Germany, writes HS journalist Tiina Rajamäki.

Its was supposed to be a regular EU summit. The reporters were prepared with questions about the war in Libya. The Prime Minister of Finland was also present in Brussels Juha Sipilä (center).

At six in the morning on the day of the meeting, the television in my hotel room started playing the same video, in which a huge tidal wave swept away an entire village in the Tōhuku area.

It was March 11, 2011, and a tsunami had hit Japan. It soon became clear that the Fukushima nuclear power plant on Japan’s east coast was in danger. The tens of meters high waves had swept into the area of ​​the atomic power plant.

It was later discovered that the cores of the three reactors had melted. Tokyo, the capital of Japan, is located approximately 250 kilometers south of Fukushima.

Already the next night I saw the German chancellor at the summit press conference Angela Merkelwho spoke about nuclear power in a different tone than before.

Four days passed. Merkel and the prime ministers of Germany’s nuclear power plant states told about a complete reversal of energy policy: the reactors of all seven German nuclear power plants built before 1980 will be stopped and their condition examined.

Only the previous fall, the German government had decided that the operating time of all 17 nuclear power plants in Germany would be extended.

In May 2011, Merkel’s government announced that all nuclear power plants in Germany would cease operation by the end of 2022.

During the transition period, the intention was to invest heavily in renewable energy and to build new gas and coal power plants to enable the transition away from nuclear power.

Abandoning nuclear power had strong support in Germany. So strong that it was not questioned on a large scale. Or the voices of the industry were hidden under the general public opinion.

Nuclear power? Yes, Danke flag hung as smoothly from the window of a Berlin green-left residential area as it fluttered in the garden of a southern German detached house.

My neighbor from Berlin Andrea used to keep pulsating disco lights in their kitchens all night long. He wanted electricity for them from renewable energy sources. There was also a flag against nuclear power in Andrea’s yard fence.

Germany’s investments in the construction of renewable energy and its support took a new turn. The law on renewable energy had already entered into force in 2000.

At the same time, it was believed that gas was flowing from Russia and preparations were made for the construction of the Nordstream 2 gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea. Energy self-sufficiency was not as painfully real as it is now.

While working As a correspondent for Germany from 2014 to 2016, the energy revolution was constantly coming against us, both at the highest policy level and as an everyday matter. Coming from Finland, I was surprised how much everyone agreed about the harmfulness of nuclear power as an energy source.

A wind farm has gone up there too! Even that neighbor has solar panels on his roof! I learned how energy can be produced from algae and where in Germany they want to extract gas from the ground.

At the same time, the emission statistics did not improve, but the share of coal power increased, which has generated strong criticism of Merkel’s nuclear power decision.

Now Saturday is the day when the last three nuclear power plants are disconnected from the electricity grid.

The date was supposed to be around last year, but the time was extended due to the energy risks caused by the Russian war of aggression.

At the same time, in Finland, Olkiluoto 3 will be started on Monday and its regular electricity production should begin.

Germany’s the Minister of Economy of the Greens Robert Habeck has strictly adhered to saying goodbye to nuclear power.

At the same time, the Christian Democrats (CDU) criticize that the decision to abandon nuclear power is just a sign of disregard for climate protection.

German industry associations warn that energy supplies may become uncertain and that there will be blackouts and rising energy prices.

The last three nuclear power plants have produced five percent of Germany’s energy in recent years. Although the industry disagrees, the majority of energy experts are of the opinion that they can be safely closed from the point of view of energy sufficiency.

A completely different question is what Germany does with the waste from nuclear power plants. In Germany, we have to decide what to do with 600,000 cubic meters of weak and medium-level radioactive waste.

There are 30,000 cubic meters of highly radioactive waste left unplaced. Now the radioactive waste is in interim storage. No German state has registered as a voluntary waste disposal site.