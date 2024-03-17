In his op-ed Netanyahu Is Making Israel Radioactive in The New York Times (12/3) Thomas Friedman leaves no room for doubt. The Israeli government had every right to defend itself after the terrible and brutal attack by Hamas that directly targeted civilians without warning. But the way in which Israel has counterattacked indiscriminately in the densely populated urban environment of Gaza is completely irresponsible. Even if Hamas is hiding among the population and its leadership has knowingly made Gazan civilians co-targets, this cannot justify the death of so many civilians. Let alone the death and injury of so many children.

There was no deliberate plan, Friedman suggests, other than the will to destroy Hamas. Chaos now reigns, with Hamas and the Israeli army. Hamas has lost control of large parts of Gaza, but Israel refuses to take responsibility. The result: the distribution of relief supplies is in disarray, resulting in countless additional deaths.

We have ended up in a heartbreaking humanitarian crisis for which both sides are to blame. The details of the question of guilt are certainly not unimportant, because they fuel recriminations on both sides, not least outside Israel and the Palestinian territories. There is no topic today that divides opinions so much, including in the Netherlands. Broken friendships, heated arguments, or just avoiding conversations, complete confusion of tongues and lack of knowledge in the media – everything is charged these days. And, as Friedman writes, sympathy for Israel is undermined, if not worse. The country has become radioactive. And with it the Jewish communities outside Israel.

In such a moral climate there is no room to get to the bottom of the question of guilt. But that will have to happen at some point, because only that can be the basis for lasting peace. There is now no room for nuance or even for facts. A lot is unclear: how many deaths occurred where and why, to name but a few. The facts about the famine in Gaza are also only indicative. Although, based on what the UN and Doctors Without Borders have released, there is no doubt that there are serious food shortages in parts of Gaza.

The famine in Gaza is almost unique. Not because war, political intention and human failure are the basis for it, but because there are food shortages in urban areas. Sudan is currently another exception. All the major famines of the past three-quarters of a century occurred mainly in rural areas. Think of Biafra, Cambodia, Ethiopia and by far the largest, in China (since 1958, with thirty million deaths). In all these situations, the policy was aimed at protecting the cities from shortages, although sometimes in vain. The only large-scale urban famine, also deliberately created by closing off an area, was during the Siege of Leningrad (1941-44). More than a million people died.

Bringing food to conflict areas is notoriously difficult. Blockages, theft, spoilage: everything can go wrong. But not every square meter is in the line of fire. More importantly, a temporary ceasefire will likely be enforced within the next month(s) and will facilitate wider distribution. Before then, everything necessary can be done remotely, especially based on satellite images. Which roads are blocked and can be repaired quickly? Where can food be stored and distributed? This is not rocket science, but something that is done again in every crisis.

Unfortunately, no plan appears to have been developed to structurally solve the food crisis, not in Israel and not in Hamas. It would be to Israel's credit if it took the initiative on a plan itself. Because without a plan, as Friedman argues, chaos continues. And this first affects the children of Gaza who are threatened with malnutrition.