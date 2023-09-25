Column | Gang crime is overshadowed by another image of Sweden, which is equally true

In Sweden, gang crime is increasingly associated with immigration policy problems. At the same time, there is a lot of successful immigration in Sweden.

in Sweden the phrase is already all too familiar: gang violence has reached yet another, more brutal level.

The discussion about the causes and consequences of gang violence is heating up, as the gang members have now also started murdering each other’s relatives and loved ones.

The causes of gang crime in Sweden are, among other things, a failed immigration and housing policy: Sweden accepted too many people too quickly and allowed groups of immigrants to isolate themselves in their own residential areas.

Parallel societies began to form.

The underlying causes of gang crime are many, but in Sweden, gang crime has been increasingly connected to immigration policy problems in recent years.

Another image of Sweden has been left in the background, which is also real. That there is a huge amount of successful immigration in Sweden.

You can see it, for example, in Stockholm, a small big city with a very international atmosphere. The city’s activities are run by immigrants as well as those born in Sweden.

Together, they build Sweden, from which the gangs draw vitality.

in Dagens Nyheter (DN) published a speech on Monday, the kind of which are already rare in today’s Sweden.

Author Alex Schulman writethat when gang crime dominates the headlines, one should not forget the big picture: the majority of people with a foreign background want to settle in Sweden and work for the welfare of the country – and they have succeeded in doing so.

“ Gangs suck Sweden’s life force.

“The image that immigration is tearing Sweden apart is simply not true,” reads the headline.

Schulman points out research, which followed young people born in 1996. According to the study, young people with a foreign background started university studies faster than those with a Swedish background.

The same DN of the day in the column Jörgen Huitfeldt, editor-in-chief of Kvartal magazine, criticizes Sweden, which has not done enough to prevent gang crime. He explains how bystanders can get hit by a bullet in the middle of a shopping trip. He wonders why Sweden is accepting more and more refugees than the other Nordic countries.

Huitfeldt writes that if the development continues, ordinary Swedes will start improving their own security themselves.

“Perhaps even by arming.”

Two pictures from Sweden. Both maybe true.

The author is HS’s Stockholm correspondent.

Read more: There are more and more people killed – What is the current wave of violence in Sweden all about?

Read more: The germ of gang crime is growing in Finland, says the editor who wrote the award-winning book on gangs in Sweden