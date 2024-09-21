Column | From the joy of ownership to the allure of freedom

Column|Buying your own apartment is still a justified and sensible investment for many Finns. However, the popularity of rental housing has grown, and access to equal status for housing types is in many ways a positive thing.

For the weekend a van is reserved. I have boldly left the wood maintenance of my leisure apartment to the last tin, even though many retailers already sold the bottoms of their warehouses at the end of summer.

I’m counting on my luck that a familiar seller still has birch clappers for my winter needs.

The cycle of the year is full of responsibilities and obligations related to ownership – whether it’s a summer cottage, a detached house or, say, a car. If the joy, pleasure and benefit of using real estate or a game of passage are too little, the possessions easily start to feel like a burden.

Cottage folk lightning has been known for a long time. The dimming of the allure of ownership is no longer just about summer cottages.

Statistics Finland said on Friday that the limit of one million rental homes has been broken in Finland. More than one and a half million Finns live in rented accommodation. 36 percent of the apartments are rented, four out of five of those under 30 years of age.

More than 60 percent of Finnish households, or 3.75 million people, still live in owner-occupied housing, but the trend is undeniable.

The change is historic, because owner-occupied housing has represented something very essential in the Finnish way of life and society. For a large part of Finns, having their own home has also been a way to increase their own wealth.

The increase in the popularity of rental housing is explained by the interest of investors, urbanization and uncertainty about work and livelihood. In many people’s opinion, sticking too tightly to one location is also unnecessarily binding – both in terms of changes in workplace and family situations.

Rental package is a hassle-free service that I myself rely on when I need transport. This service concept is penetrating more and more areas of life in Finland as well. At the same time, the notion that a person needs to buy at least something for himself is destroyed.

Home, car, tools and home appliances, music, movies and even clothes and works of art can be rented or leased without long-term commitment and care responsibilities or fear of a possible devaluation of the investment.

To a large extent, it depends on where you live, whether the old belief about your own apartment as a good investment has become unprofitable.

Hire or, of course, leasing is not always the most economical option for acquisitions – especially not if equity is used.

Services are a business, and everyone who provides them strives for a profitable business.

The World of Technology compared in its latest issue how to finance the purchase of a car. It is difficult to give an unequivocal answer, because there are many variables in the car trade, from the campaigns of car dealers to the assumed depreciation of the car. The costs of the example car with a four-year holding period were in the range of 18,500–27,600 euros. In an indicative comparison, the most expensive option was private leasing. In the end, weighing the options depends on the personal situation, wishes and needs of the car user.

“ The rental apartment can be your own choice.

A car has rarely been a good investment until now. In recent years, however, many car buyers have taken on an entirely additional technological risk, when new technology quickly becomes obsolete and uncertainty about the winning drive has confused the market.

The depreciation of a new car has even been historically large. In a few years, half of the car’s fair value may have melted away.

Investment Owning your own apartment is still a justified and reasonable solution for many Finns, at best a lifelong investment in the framework of your own life. It is quite rightly a dream come true for many people.

However, in terms of the dynamics of Finnish society and individual lifestyles, access to equal status for different types of living is a positive thing. Renting an apartment can be your own choice, just like taking a bus or train, which no longer has attributes that value a person.

The choice of cars and other consumer goods is also in everyone’s own hands – what everyone wants to spend their money on, what to enjoy and what worries and sorrows to avoid.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.