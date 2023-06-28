The game is on the wagon, goes a well-known expression. It means: the battle can begin. For Dutch farmers, the game seems to be on the tractor on Thursday. They steam according to RTL News on to The Hague for a demonstration on the initiative of Farmers Defense Force (FDF). “The tractors are at the forefront of the battle,” says FDF foreman Mark van den Oever.

That could be something in The Hague, because these farmers smell blood – the blood of a dying cabinet. They pretend to be sad about the cancellation of the Agriculture Agreement, but in reality they are overjoyed. Even though the cabinet made the necessary concessions, the LTO board did not dare to reach an agreement. This out of fear of angry supporters and in the hope that the cabinet falls and the BBB, ‘their’ BBB, emerges as the big winner in early elections. Caroline for Prime Minister! She says she doesn’t want to, but if a so-called appeal is made to her, maybe everything can change. Mark van den Oever will not be against it.

The language of the FDF is worth studying. On their website it is scorn before and hate after. It is the language of brutal intimidation. The ministers Piet Adema and Hugo de Jonge (“immoral political career”) are the bitten dogs. Adema has “been out for nothing else than being an assistant Piet for Minister De Jonge”, “wrong Hugo”. Now that the Agricultural Agreement has been canceled, Adema is “a bad loser”. “For farmers, the black piet remains and in talk shows he plays the soul piet.” And: “Left-wing media strongly agree with him.” That too!

Minister Hoekstra is urged to take his responsibility: “Pull the plug from this cabinet!” Because: “Choose the well-being of the Netherlands, choose your (former) supporters.”

I have another beautiful poem for Mark van den Oever, a farmer in Brabant. It is called ‘North Brabant’ and was written in 1985 (!) by Victor Westhoff, a famous professor of vegetation science from 1967 to 1981 at Nijmegen University. One of his former students sent it to me in response to my recent column on a 1992 critical text by Paul de Wispelaere about Belgian farmers.

North Brabant

It stinks of the Roman farmers’ union,

To slurry and filthy slurry everywhere.

How here God’s people violated the wide silences,

It doesn’t bother them: the church is not against it.

Once heathland, vast around,

Where curlews shouted and people were silent.

Once clear streams, now stinking of shit,

Then sundew and now acidified rain.

Where was the farmer, he who manages the land?

He was demoted to gunk hero,

Destroyer of the inheritance bestowed upon him.

Polluted the fens and the Peel peaty,

The forests dried up and the soul petrified.

Where was the noble Brabant that defends itself?