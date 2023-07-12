Column | Freedom of speech is defended by using it

Online harassment narrows freedom of speech, but it can also be done by an overly strict interpretation of goaltending.

About freedom of speech has been disputed in the summer. The rounds are explained by the government’s decision, which has brought to power and also to the leadership of the ministry responsible for communication a party whose understanding of freedom of speech is far from the mainstream of the Western debate on freedom of speech. It raises concerns about where Finland is going.

Iltalehti editor Ida Erämaa raised an uproar with a columnin which he accused basic Finns of extreme right-wing opinions and of trying to take Finland back to the era of Kekkonen, who trampled on freedom of the press.

Erämaa received a lot of offensive messages online, including threats of sexual violence. The pressure campaign directed at the journalist has been condemned, for example, by the Finnish Journalists’ Association and Human Rights Commissioner of the Council of Europe.

The support received by the journalist and the condemnation of online harassment is important, as such offensive campaigns aim to prevent the handling of certain topics. Fortunately, Erämaa dared. His column was important and has not been shown to be materially flawed.

It doesn’t mean that the cutting-edge column shouldn’t have been criticized and even then with the same measure. And when politicians were the target of the column, they reacted to it. However, it has not been viewed favorably. The Union of Journalists accused basic Finnish MPs and the coalition’s Tere Sammallahte of “painting”, i.e. inciting their followers to attack the journalist.

“ We don’t want to go back to Kekkonen time.

This was not digested by the coalition’s veteran MP and former chairman of the Constitutional Law Committee, Ben Zyskowicz, who himself has become a target of racists. This is why the respected member of parliament has become an important speaker for the assembly in human rights matters. Zyskowicz knows and judges scoring, but could not find such from Sammallahde’s tweets. That’s why he demands an apology from the Union of Journalists.

What all this should be thought about? Erämaa’s column was good, and online harassment should be combated because it is an attempt to curtail freedom of speech. That is also goaltending, i.e. directing the troops into a net attack. On the other hand, Zyskowicz is right that painting should not be made into a vague general concept that can be used to repel even normal media criticism – because then you can end up restricting freedom of speech from the other end.

And Erämaa was right to remind us of Kekkonen’s time. We really don’t want to go back there.

