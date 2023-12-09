Column | Frames around the neck for the presidency

The media coverage of the current presidential candidates underlines equality. An iconic character like Urho Kekkonen would no longer be possible.

I would be like Urho Kekkonen! In the picture, I would ski the tube first. I would dress up to the red terrycloth or fishing clothesI would throw cigars at the Russians at the dinner table, take saunas all the time, and enchant the Prince of Sweden with my fluffy coat of hair. I would be filmed in pyjamas Suomen Kuvalehti’s lawsuit.

In the fall of 1961, there was a presidential election campaign in Finland. When the note that undermined Finland’s neutrality policy was sent from beyond the eastern border, President Kekkonen was in Hawaii. Accompanying credit photographer Kalle Kultala’s sunglasses on his head and Lei around his neck from the immortalized Kekkos became the solver of the note crisis, the overthrower of the Honka union and the government, the 1962 election winner and the permanent guarantee of Finland’s impartial independence.

Now, when there is provocation from behind the eastern border again, it doesn’t seem to help anyone’s campaign. Photographically, the closing of the eastern border has been a rather uninteresting event. Picture Hjallis Harkimo sipping a beanie in Raja-Joosepi’s parking lot does not have presidential connotations. I wish I was like Kekkonen, some candidate might think and envy his predecessor’s visual repertoire.

See also Transport Car sales are above the five-year average, new registrations give an incomplete picture of the situation As president, Urho Kekkonen had a wide visual repertoire. Now Li Andersson, Harry Harkimo, Jussi Halla-aho, Jutta Urpilainen, Mika Aaltola and Alexander Stubb are running for president, and each of them is trying to stand out in their own way.

Presidential institution the image changes over time. When Mauno Koiviston in pictures masculine heroism is still visible, Ahtisaari with forehead patches already represents simple everyday life. Tarja Halonen revolutionized the tradition by being a woman, and in pictures attention was often drawn to the fact that, in someone’s opinion, he did not dress enough or properly. During the period of Sauli Niinistö conversation woke up the president official photowhich was commissioned instead of a professional photographer by the organization’s online communication designer and broke the century-old tradition of portraits.

“ Climbing a palm tree would no longer be a presidential feat.

The media coverage of the presidential candidates underlines equality. Helsingin Sanomat’s profile series features a series of black and white collage illustrations with a style reminiscent of banknotes. In Suomen Kuvalehti’s interview series, all the candidates are photographed with the same studio background with picture frames. Frames are different after all. You can also try to stand out with your clothes: Mika Aaltola is wearing a sweater.

Current affairs in addition, the candidates have their own pictorial stories, but they are not spectacular and coherent as in Kalle Kultala’s time. Kekko comes closest in terms of visual credibility Pekka Haavisto. Black and white photos of Koijärvi the forest activist grows into a sturdy expert in international politics, who can also manage to smile by Teuvo Hakkarainen’s pile of sawn timber in the photos in Viitasaari in joint portraits.

Although Haavisto is the closest, he is still not close. Kekkonen’s character grew so iconic that in the end it was enough to mark him with the outline of a bald head In Kari’s drawing.

Kekkonen would no longer be possible. What would a female Kekkonen look like? No amount of Instagram updates can achieve the same aura of authenticity as photojournalism in a time when the photograph and the photographer were the ruling institutions of truth. Now if someone were to publish a picture of the president or presidential candidate climbing a Tunisian palm treethe picture would not be believed to be genuine – and even if it were believed, the motives for publishing it would be critically evaluated.

Besides: climbing a Tunisian palm tree in 2023 would not be a presidential feat. More likely it would be considered irrelevant.

Kekkonen was an autocrat whose actions on the side of the Soviet Union can be criticized today. Photographs were a tool of power. The mundaneization of politics is like changing the spotlight to random fluorescent tubes: it produces less spectacular, more flatly lit photographs and interrupted pictorial stories.

The author is a lecturer in photography at Aalto University and a writer.