Column | Fortunately, there is no cover for Finns’ war fears

According to the survey, almost half of Finns are now afraid of war or the threat of war. Even if the surrounding situation seems oppressive, the security situation in Finland is actually improving, experts assure.

Acquaintance said he bought an excavator. With it, if necessary, you could build a shelter on your own property if Finland were threatened by a world fire.

Even a year ago, such an idea would have sounded like the survivalism of hermits in the backcountry of the United States. Now the matter was seriously discussed and pondered on a summer evening.

There is a fear of war in Finland, according to Yleisradio’s report from the survey this week. While two years ago a tenth of the respondents were very worried about the war or the threat of war, in April the proportion had risen to almost half. While previously Finns were more worried about the decline in the birth rate and extreme weather than the war, now Russia’s attack on Ukraine has turned the situation upside down, Yle reported.

Thing is serious. There are other dark clouds currently gathering in Taivaanranta, such as a whole host of financial uncertainties. The background is also the long corona period that has tested everyone’s strength. Fear is a bad partner, because it consumes a person’s energy and weakens judgment.

So are there any real reasons to fear war in Finland at the moment? I called the experts and asked.

Pekka Toveri, the former intelligence chief of the General Staff, constantly analyzes the phases of the Russian war of aggression. He is thoroughly familiar with the units, equipment and operational models of the Russian Armed Forces.

“I don’t spend sleepless nights thinking about whether we will end up in a war,” says Toveri. “Russia has nothing with which it can significantly threaten us militarily.”

According to the comrade, Russia is militarily so weak that it cannot even cope with Ukraine. So why would Russia try to expand the war against NATO, he states. NATO countries, on the other hand, as responsible actors, do not want to be involved in this military conflict. “The same applies to Finland as well.”

Defense forces former commander Juhani Kaskeala is equally calm.

“There is no reason to worry about a threat directly affecting Finland,” says Kaskeala bluntly. It is difficult to see any direct threat in a situation where all of Russia’s resources are in the direction of the Black Sea and Ukraine and are currently quite tight there.

“I also do not believe in the use of nuclear weapons at all.”

Kaskeala says that he fully understands the concerns that Russia’s war of aggression has produced. “However, we have an exceptionally stable society that is well prepared for such situations.”

Five years in the then published Scare? – in the book Jari Rantapelkonen and Jarno Limnéll analyze the thoughts of young Finns about safety. According to them, fear, pessimism, populism and isolation lead to uncertainty, inequality, ignorance and a culture of powerlessness. That is why it is very important to strengthen the feeling of security, especially in difficult times.

“I think this is first and foremost a management issue. The key is how the state leadership creates hope in this operating environment,” says Rantapelkonen, a former professor at the National Defense University. Both he and Kaskeala mention the central role of President Sauli Niinistö as a pacifier of citizens’ security concerns.

“In the world of emotions, it is difficult to appeal to reason,” Rantapelkonen says. “If war scares you, it’s still good to look at your own life, close circle, friends and hometown. There is hardly anything concrete to be afraid of. In a situation of fear, it can also be justified to regulate watching the war and try to enjoy your everyday life.”

Finland and Sweden’s intensifying military cooperation and future NATO membership will improve the balance in the Baltic Sea. “We lack a lot of the uncertainty factors that existed before. Our own security is significantly improving as our defense capabilities strengthen,” Kaskeala concludes.

Fears are apt to sharpen attitudes and create discord in society. That’s why it’s worth listening to the experts’ soothing voices right now.

The author is the editor-in-chief of Helsingin Sanomat.