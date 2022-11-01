Column | Fortunately, a snake slithered into the middle of the war

Sweden saw two news phenomena last week that will go down in history.

To these The news perfectly suited the mood of the end of time: the deadly poisonous King Cobra has escaped from the animal park in Stockholm.

A week ago on Saturday, a king cobra named Sir Väs slithered out of his terrarium at Skansen and created himself a new Swedish legend.

They tried to catch the king cobra for days with various tricks and tricks, until the night before Sunday, it had crawled back to its home terrarium by itself.

The four-year-old cobra was last week’s spiritual number one news in Sweden, even though the competition was tough.

Prime minister There was no challenger from Ulf Kristersson, although he sought help from Finland and Sanna Marin.

Valid however, the challenger was found in Norrtälje, where the politicians organized themselves for the new council term. First, the ruling right-wing parties decided to raise the salary of the chairman of the municipal council by 23,400 kroner (2,140 euros) per month.

The chairman himself did not agree to comment on the increase, but the deputy chairman of the council, Staffan Tjörnhammar of the moderate coalition, agreed.

In an interview with SVT, Tjörnhammar was asked if the municipality’s money could be used for anything other than investing it in the chairman’s salary increase.

And then Tjörnhammar made himself a phenomenon. After the question, the video image seemed to freeze, but in fact the politician froze in the situation. Tjörnhammar was silent for 26 seconds and stated: it’s about prioritization.

Those 26 seconds entered Sweden’s political history. The salary increase was soon cancelled.

You can see the interview in the embed below.

These last week’s two news phenomena were like echoes of some lost time.

An animal that escaped from the zoo and a politician raising his own salary. Oh yes, this kind of thing can happen, human and animal sized scandals.

In the midst of war, crises and escalations, the news about the snake and the politician’s freezing caused a lot of emotions, discussion and jokes.

“ It was perfect news.

Especially the king cobra Sir Väs was a piercing news topic in society. Both children and adults talked about the snake, the essence of zoos and Skansen’s security measures.

It was perfect news. There was a sense of danger, but not really real danger, because the snake had no chance of getting into the wild. The situation was under the control of the experts, although in the end it was the snake itself that decided to return to its home.

A rare ending, a happy one too.

The author is HS’s Stockholm correspondent