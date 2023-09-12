Column | For these reasons, the return of PMMP is possible

PMMP’s comeback is supported by numerous old hits that have not lost their importance or popularity, writes music journalist Ilkka Mattila.

Finally favorite Finnish bands that broke up have become rare. However, we had to wait 16 years for the return of Ultra Bra, while the Blender returned five years after it was discontinued and again last year.

And they are not the only ones of their kind. Hassisen’s machine, Dingo, Don Huonot, Bomfunk MC’s, Nylon Beat, Nelje rosua, Kolmas nain and Miljoonasade have also assembled their lines after disbanding or going on an “indefinite break”, some even several times.

So The information about PMMP’s comeback gig that was announced on Monday wasn’t too surprising in the end either. The band members didn’t break up at the time, and rumors of a comeback have been circulating for some time.

The band members have by no means remained idle. Paula Vesala has made a career as a singer, songwriter and actor, Mira Bullet has done TV work in addition to solo records, and the members of the concert line-up have been the most sought-after rock players in the country.

The logical reason for PMMP’s return is public demand. PMMP is not dependent on one or two hits, but its extensive production is wanted to be heard year after year. The subjects of Vesala’s texts are timeless, and Jori Roosberg’s (os Sjöroos) compositions are distinctive. The band’s ten biggest hits have received a total of more than 46 million listens on Spotify, and especially the radios have actively featured PMMP.

Collecting call data from Finnish radio stations Biisit.info – according to PMMP’s website Swans has played on radio channels more than 650 times this year, and Nursery and Some limit more than 500 times. There are also other long-lasting radio hits, such as Ferryman, Kid brother, Travel song and Oh there somewhere mineall of which have been played 350-450 times.

A year they certainly have a long way to go to the biggest domestic radio hits, for example Wrapper Cha Cha Cha has been played on the radio more than 5,200 times and Alma Summer Really Hurt Us more than 7,500 times.

Also Vesala’s single that came out two years ago Bad weather birds has received more than 1,500 calls this year. More suitable points of comparison for PMMP’s songs are other enduring hits of the same age, such as for example Olavi Uusivirtan It’s so easy to be happy, Irina’s Silence or Egotrip Passengerall 400–650 times this year swamps.

PMMP’s popularity has lasted, but the setting for next summer’s comeback gig is bigger than the 2013 farewell. At the time, it seemed wild that PMMP sold out two nights at the Helsinki Ice Hall.

The Olympic Stadium can accommodate four and a half ice rinks.