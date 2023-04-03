Column | For decades, women have been left out of drug trials with disastrous consequences – and for no reason

According to a persistent belief, women’s hormonal fluctuations are a detriment to research. A mouse experiment shows otherwise.

You too you may have been using a drug that has not been properly tested on anyone like you. Often the reason for this is that you happen to have ovaries and a uterus.

The drug test defaults to male. Male superiority begins already in the test dish of the laboratory, where new medicine is often studied with the help of cell lines isolated from men. Next, we move on to animal experiments on male mice and finally to humans. The test subject is none other than a man.

US researchers collected data from clinical trials conducted over two years and noticed, that in every third first-stage trial, not a single woman was tested. Women were excluded from the studies even when they were the main target group of the drug.

The situation is not any better in animal experiments: for example, in neuroscience, one female mouse per mouse will be investigated an average of six dogs.

A mismatch the underlying belief is that the fluctuation of hormonal activity in both women and female mice confounds the results. Many researchers therefore think that the tests performed on women are complicated and expensive.

Recent research disproves this notion. in the journal Current Biology in March published exam looked at the movements of free-running mice using cameras and artificial intelligence. It turned out that the effect of hormone levels on the females’ behavior was negligible.

Most surprisingly, the behavior of male mice was clearly more unpredictable than that of females. The differences in testosterone levels between male mice were at most tenfold, and the hormone levels also varied widely throughout the day.

Another the marginalization of gender has had its consequences. According to research, women have approx double the risk of serious side effects from medications, such as bleeding, hallucinations, heart failure, and heart attacks.

Medicines that have caused life-threatening symptoms specifically for women have been removed from the market. Some medicines, on the other hand, have a weak effect on women.

“ Side effects can be fatal.

Although understanding has grown, change is too slow. Published last year research women are still clearly underrepresented, for example, in studies of cardiovascular diseases, cancers and mental health disorders.

The proportion of women as test subjects has indeed increased. Even this still does not help, because the consideration of gender in the analysis of the results has turned to decline at the same time.

The author is a producer of Tiede magazine.