D.he most people know the dazzling world of gambling primarily from films. You think of James Bond in a tuxedo, who steals millions from his opponents in the poker tournament, or of Robert de Niro as the casino boss who does crooked business with the mafia in back rooms. I worked as a croupier in various casinos in Germany and Switzerland for seven years and I know that everyday casino life is nowhere near as exciting. It starts with clothing: there are no longer any strict dress codes in many casinos and boring jeans are more common in gaming rooms than chic tuxedos.

Anyone who also believes that the casinos are mainly rich in big business, super villains or heirs with millions of dollars hanging in gold will also be disappointed. Real high rollers – that’s what players who bet a lot are called – are more the exception than the rule. Nevertheless, as a croupier you can experience unusual things, meet people you would never have met outside of the casino and hear stories that are so incredible that they can hardly be true. But every croupier will agree with me when I say: There are a few things that are annoying about the job.

1. How, is this a game of chance?

The evening before, the Hollywood flick “21” was on television again and the next day they are there: first-time casino visitors who have decided to break the bank. In the film, Kevin Spacey plays a math professor at MIT who is recruiting talented students to teach them how to count cards at blackjack. The plan works, you win considerable sums in various casinos. And the story is even based on a true story. The hope of a quick buck also attracts newcomers to the gaming table away from the film. Although no MIT professor taught them to count cards, they read the entire Wikipedia entry about it – and now analyze the game to strike at the right moment.



Blackjack is about having more points than the bank: a picture card or a ten and an ace is the highest combination – called “Black Jack”.

Just stupid: Card counting at the blackjack table has not been possible for a long time, because almost every casino now uses machines that shuffle the cards and ensure that all cards are back in the game after a short time. The soldiers of fortune do not like to hear that, of course: How? Is it all a coincidence? Outrageous! And no, I’m sorry, even those who are particularly nice to the croupier and always tip diligently have the same chances of winning in the end as any other guest. Of course there are strategies with which you can improve the chances a little, but to learn them you definitely don’t need to study at an elite university. Ultimately, the following applies: it is and will remain a game of chance.

2. Where chauvinism flourishes

A former colleague of mine once called casinos “the last stronghold of chauvinism”. Even if that is a very harsh formulation: He is not entirely wrong. For a long time women were excluded from the profession of croupier. Although the first women in Germany took up the profession of croupière as early as the late sixties – that’s the name of the female form – there were still no women behind the gaming table in some German casinos in the early 2000s. Even if croupiers are part of everyday life today, they sometimes need a thick coat: Has she got a new hairstyle? Gained two kilograms? Not wearing make-up today? Your co-workers are sure to tell her what they think of it.

I already know: it’s not just women who work in casinos. However, in many casinos there is no equality: female bosses are still the big exception. The fact that casinos find it difficult to break traditional gender relations certainly has to do with the fact that women who conform to classic beauty standards are often rewarded with more tips than others. And in the end, all croupiers benefit from this – at least in monetary terms. Therefore, a woman’s appearance in the casino is a lot, but definitely not a private matter.

3. Addiction plays a role