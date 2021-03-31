1. Groundbreaking decisions

You have to make decisions in every phase of life, but rarely do they seem as forward-looking and serious as in the mid-twenties: What do I actually want to do for a living? What life do I want to lead? Is my relationship really the one I’ll be happy in over the long term? Should I stop everything and start all over again? Or do you want to tackle the longer stay abroad before it’s “too late”? Questions after questions, often no answers and thought experiments that have often catapulted me into smaller and larger life crises. Making decisions has never been my forte, but at this stage in my life, decisions and their implications sometimes seemed impossible to me. The Corona situation doesn’t make it any easier either: The future seems even more uncertain, even less plannable than it already is.

2. Pressure to perform without being taken seriously

Seldom have I had to prove myself as much as in my twenties: University, exams, internships, part-time jobs, interviews, shared apartment castings … And always appear professional, not showing that I have never done so many tasks before – I have perfected my relaxed poker face during my numerous internships. At the same time, I was not infrequently labeled as “the student” who has definitely never worked “properly” in her life and otherwise only “studies a little to herself” at the university. And as a rule, I only received a fraction of the salary of the other employees for the same activities. There were also unsettling questions such as: What do you even want to do after graduation? When will you finally be finished? Isn’t it time to do something “right”? Thanks for asking, but I’m already putting enough pressure on myself and worrying about my future.

FAZ early thinkers –

The newsletter for Germany Carefully selected and competently arranged every morning. The significant events and developments in Germany and the world. Register now



3. Compare

In their mid-twenties, life plans vary enormously: some already have children, others are just starting their studies or are in the middle of training, some still live at home, others are already buying their first condominium, while others still enjoy the advantages of living in a shared apartment savor. Some already have a great job at their job, earn a solid salary and invest in stocks, while others struggle with their temporary jobs or take out a loan. Many have already settled down, others travel the world with a backpack and dream of dropping out. It is difficult not to look left and right and let yourself be unsettled. I have often let myself be misled by the ideas and demands of others – even transferring them to myself without realizing that I don’t (yet) want to. I don’t want to start a family in my mid-twenties and that’s perfectly okay.

4. Relationships

One thing that changed a lot in my twenties is my relationships with other people. While in school you made friends more by chance because you sat next to each other in class or played football together during the break, you choose your friends more consciously in your twenties. All of a sudden, common interests, values ​​and ideas about life become more important. I began to question old friendships: Are we only friends out of habit? What else connects us? Making new friendships and giving up old ones – that too is a process that is not always easy and can be painful.

Romantic relationships also have one or two pitfalls: While part of the mid-20s population is still trying their hand at something and doesn’t want to enter into a party, but rather celebrate freedom and independence, the other part wants to finally commit and plan a future together . Regardless of the ideas of others, finding your own path here – and above all the right partner for this path – can be quite exhausting. Here, too, the pandemic shows its effects: I think even more carefully about who I would like to spend my time with, whether I really want to take on a new person in the closest circle of contacts – and that in a phase of life in which so much is about social contacts and encounters and “networking” turns.

5. That they pass so quickly

After the above points, you’d think I was longing for the end of my personal twenties. But that is not the case. Before I know it, 30 is suddenly getting closer and closer and I start to reflect: Did I make good use of my twenties? Did I do everything I wanted to do? What opportunities did I miss? How far have i come Who am I after this phase of my life? I look back on a time full of changes, full of encounters, full of ups and downs and realize: I have learned a lot – especially about myself – and had many experiences. It wasn’t always easy, it was exhausting and exhausting. But it was a good thing. Because I take these experiences with me – in the hope that the thirties will be a little more relaxed.